Soldier hacked to death in London

<p>A picture of victim Drummer Lee Rigby, of the British Army's 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers is displayed with flowers left by mourners outside an army barracks near the scene of his killing in Woolwich, southeast London May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Alfie Swain (R) weeps while accompanied by his girlfriend Paige Hamshere as they view flowers left in memory of his outside an army barracks near the scene of a killing in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Drummer Lee Rigby, of the British Army's 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers. Rigby was killed in the attack by two men in Woolwich, southeast London. REUTERS/Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright</p>

<p>People laying flowers stand near a pair of army boots and floral tributes for Drummer Lee Rigby, of the British Army's 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, which are lined at a security fence outside army barracks near the scene of his killing in Woolwich, southeast London May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>A police forensics officer investigates a crime scene where one man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A police forensics team searches a crime scene for evidence, where a man was killed the day before in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>A police officer carries an evidence bag containing a knife near the scene of the killing of a British soldier in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>A police forensics officer investigates a crime scene where one man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Police officers carry equipment while investigating a crime scene where one man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A female soldier stands outside the Royal Military Barracks, near the scene where a British soldier was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>A woman views flowers and notes left in memory of victim Drummer Lee Rigby, of the British Army's 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers outside an army barracks near the scene of his killing in Woolwich, southeast London May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Floral tributes, and a T-shirt, are seen outside the Royal Military Barracks, near the scene where a man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and London Mayor Boris Johnson attend a meeting with members of the local community during a visit to Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sang Tan/POOL</p>

<p>A police officer carries flowers near the scene of the killing of a British soldier in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Floral tributes,and a message, are seen outside the Royal Military Barracks, near the scene where a man was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>A woman places flowers outside the Royal Military Barracks, near the scene where a British soldier was killed in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Women weep after placing flowers near the scene of a killing in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Police officers stand near the scene of the killing of a British soldier in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>People view flowers left outside an army barracks near the scene of a killing in Woolwich, southeast London, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>A woman sits close to the scene of the killing of Drummer Lee Rigby, of the British Army's 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, in Woolwich, southeast London May 24, 2013. REUTERS/ Paul Hackett</p>

