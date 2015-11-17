Solidarity at England vs. France match
Fans display the French flag in the stands as France lines up for their national anthem before the friendly match against England at Wembley Stadium in London, England, November 17, 2015. Reuters/Darren Staples
A France fan is seen before the match. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/Livepic
Fans are seen in the stands before the match. Reuters/Dylan Martinez/Livepic
A fan is seen in the stands before the match. Reuters/Dylan Martinez/Livepic
The players including Hugo Lloris of France shake hands before the match. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/Livepic
Fans hold up French flags before the match. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/Livepic
A general view outside the stadium before the match. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine/Livepic
England manager Roy Hodgson stands with FA Chairman Greg Dyke, Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron before the match. Reuters/Darren Staples/Livepic
England and France players pose for a photo before the match. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/Livepic
Fans walk outside the stadium before the match. Reuters/Dylan Martinez/Livepic
France's Antoine Griezmann and Lassana Diarra line up before the match. Reuters/Darren Staples/Livepic
Armed police officers guard outside the stadium before the match. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/Livepic
Team France lines up for their national anthem before the match. Reuters / Darren Staples/Livepic
London Mayor Boris Johnson is seen in the stands before the match. Reuters / Darren Staples/Livepic
Fans are seen in the stands before the match. Reuters/Darren Staples/Livepic
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party, is seen in the stands. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/Livepic
Armed police officers are seen outside the stadium before the match. Reuters/Dylan Martinez/Livepic
The players observe a minute of silence before the match. Reuters/Dylan Martinez/Livepic
Fans in the stands display a banner before the match. Reuters/Dylan Martinez/Livepic
A general view of a floral tribute before the match. Reuters/Darren Staples/Livepic
Next Slideshows
Germany vs. Netherlands match canceled
A friendly soccer game between is called off less than two hours before its start in Hanover.
Greeted by helping hands
Volunteers welcome refugees and migrants as they arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos.
Search for suspects in Paris attacks
Police launch operations in Belgium, Germany and France in the wake of the attacks on Paris.
Syrians seek refuge
Syrian refugees flee war as U.S. lawmakers call for a pause in the refugee program following the Paris attacks.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.