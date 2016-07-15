Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 15, 2016 | 2:06pm EDT

Solving the Rubik's cube

A competitor solves a Rubik's cube using his feet as he prepares for the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague, Czech Republic, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A competitor solves a Rubik's cube using his feet as he prepares for the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague, Czech Republic, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A competitor solves a Rubik's cube using his feet as he prepares for the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague, Czech Republic, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
1 / 10
A competitor solves a Rubik's cube during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague, Czech Republic, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A competitor solves a Rubik's cube during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague, Czech Republic, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A competitor solves a Rubik's cube during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague, Czech Republic, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
2 / 10
A competitor solves a Rubik's cube as he prepares for the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A competitor solves a Rubik's cube as he prepares for the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A competitor solves a Rubik's cube as he prepares for the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
3 / 10
Competitors prepare to solve Rubik's cubes with their feet during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Competitors prepare to solve Rubik's cubes with their feet during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Competitors prepare to solve Rubik's cubes with their feet during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
4 / 10
A blindfolded competitor solves a Rubik's cube as he prepares for the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A blindfolded competitor solves a Rubik's cube as he prepares for the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A blindfolded competitor solves a Rubik's cube as he prepares for the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
5 / 10
A competitor solves a Rubik's cube during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A competitor solves a Rubik's cube during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A competitor solves a Rubik's cube during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
6 / 10
Competitors solve Rubik's cubes using their feet during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Competitors solve Rubik's cubes using their feet during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Competitors solve Rubik's cubes using their feet during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
7 / 10
A blindfolded competitor solves a Rubik's cube as he prepares for the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A blindfolded competitor solves a Rubik's cube as he prepares for the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A blindfolded competitor solves a Rubik's cube as he prepares for the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
8 / 10
A competitor solves a Rubik's cube during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A competitor solves a Rubik's cube during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A competitor solves a Rubik's cube during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
9 / 10
Competitors solve Rubik's cubes using their feet during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Competitors solve Rubik's cubes using their feet during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Competitors solve Rubik's cubes using their feet during the Rubik's Cube European Championship in Prague. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Boeing's 100 years

Boeing's 100 years

Next Slideshows

Boeing's 100 years

Boeing's 100 years

Historic images document Boeing's century in the air transportation business.

Jul 15 2016
Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

Jul 14 2016
Flight of the Solar Impulse

Flight of the Solar Impulse

The solar-powered plane as it flies across the globe.

Jul 13 2016
Larry the cat stays

Larry the cat stays

The prime minister may be changing at number 10 Downing Street but Larry, the office cat, will stay on.

Jul 13 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast