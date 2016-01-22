Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 22, 2016 | 8:55am EST

Somalia beach restaurant attack

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Relatives carry the body of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Relatives carry the body of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Relatives carry the body of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
1 / 14
A general view through a broken glass window shows government forces patrolling on Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A general view through a broken glass window shows government forces patrolling on Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A general view through a broken glass window shows government forces patrolling on Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
2 / 14
A man mourns next to the bodies of his son and daughter killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A man mourns next to the bodies of his son and daughter killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A man mourns next to the bodies of his son and daughter killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
3 / 14
A policeman and residents walk past the wreckage of cars destroyed in a car bomb attack outside beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A policeman and residents walk past the wreckage of cars destroyed in a car bomb attack outside beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A policeman and residents walk past the wreckage of cars destroyed in a car bomb attack outside beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
4 / 14
People gather to assess the damage at Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

People gather to assess the damage at Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
People gather to assess the damage at Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
5 / 14
A man mourns next to the body of his kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A man mourns next to the body of his kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A man mourns next to the body of his kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
6 / 14
Relatives prepare to take the bodies of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Relatives prepare to take the bodies of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Relatives prepare to take the bodies of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
7 / 14
Relatives carry the body of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Relatives carry the body of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Relatives carry the body of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
8 / 14
A general view shows damage at Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A general view shows damage at Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A general view shows damage at Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
9 / 14
Relatives carry the body of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Relatives carry the body of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Relatives carry the body of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
10 / 14
A soldier patrols on Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A soldier patrols on Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A soldier patrols on Lido beach following an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
11 / 14
People gather near the wreckage of a car destroyed in a car bomb attack outside beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

People gather near the wreckage of a car destroyed in a car bomb attack outside beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
People gather near the wreckage of a car destroyed in a car bomb attack outside beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
12 / 14
People walk near the wreckage of cars destroyed in a car bomb attack outside beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

People walk near the wreckage of cars destroyed in a car bomb attack outside beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
People walk near the wreckage of cars destroyed in a car bomb attack outside beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe on Lido beach, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
13 / 14
Relatives gather to take the bodies of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Relatives gather to take the bodies of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Relatives gather to take the bodies of their kin killed in an attack at beach-front restaurant Beach View Cafe, on Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Blast scene CSI

Blast scene CSI

Next Slideshows

Blast scene CSI

Blast scene CSI

Once a year in Thailand, ATF agents host a two-week course on investigating bomb blasts.

Jan 21 2016
The disputed Jordan Valley

The disputed Jordan Valley

Israel plans to appropriate a large tract of fertile land in the occupied West Bank.

Jan 21 2016
Bern-ing man

Bern-ing man

On the campaign trail with Bernie Sanders.

Jan 21 2016
Iran hostages return home

Iran hostages return home

Americans released by Iran in a prisoner swap return home.

Jan 21 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast