Somalia hotel attack
A still from a Reuters TV video shows a secondary explosion after a suspected suicide car bomb rammed into the gates of a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Reuters TV TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Somali government soldiers carry their colleague from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali photojournalist Mohamed Abdiwahab is assisted after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali photojournalist Faarah Abdi Warsame talks on his mobile phone after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Reuters office administration Bille Abdi Ahmed is assisted at the Madina hospital after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Rescuers carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali government soldiers carry their colleague from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali cameraman Yousuf Hussein waits for treatment at the Madina hospital after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Rescuers prepare to carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali government soldiers secure the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Rescuers carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
The blood stained camera of a photojournalist is seen after a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A general view shows the scene of a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali government soldiers assist their injured colleague from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A general view shows the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Rescuers prepare to carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Rescuers carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali Freelance journalist Mohamed Guray holds his camera after he was injured in a secondary explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Rescuers carry an unidentified injured man from the scene of an explosion in front of Dayah hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Next Slideshows
North Dakota pipeline protest
Inside the protest camp near Standing Rock Indian Reservation, as President Donald Trump signs an order aimed at moving the Dakota Access pipeline forward.
Tornadoes ravage Georgia
Tornadoes killed at least 18 people in Georgia and Mississippi over the weekend.
Brazil's prisons on edge
Tensions are riding high in prisons across the South American nation after riots and fights between rival gangs turned deadly.
Back to school in Mosul
Schools in east Mosul return to a semblance of normality after two years under Islamic State rule, when they were either shuttered or forced to teach a martial...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.