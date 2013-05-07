Somalia now
A Somali man carries a large sailfish on his head as he transports it to Mogadishu's fish market in the Xamar Weyne district of the Somali capital, in this handout photo taken March 16, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A woman puts petrol into a motorcycle at a makeshift fuel station near the main Baraka market in Somalia's capital Mogadishu March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
An internally displaced Somali girl carries a jerry-can of water as she walks through their makeshift shelters at Sayyidka camp in the Howlwadag district, south of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
An internally displaced Somali child sits inside their makeshift shelter at Sayyidka camp in the Howlwadag district, south of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Faruk
A Somali boy jumps between old fishing boats above Mogadishu's fishing harbour near the fish market in the Xamar Weyne district of the Somali capital, in this handout photo taken March 16, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A Burundian medical officer serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) speaks with Somali women to establish a diagnosis at a free Outpatient's Department (OPD) medical clinic at the Burundi Contingent's headquarters at the former National University in the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photo taken March 4, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 6, 2013. According to the AU-UN IST, since Burundi first deployed it's troops to Somalia in 2007 as part of the AU mission, their free medical facilities have been a lifeline for thousands of civilians that were caught-up and injured during fighting with the Al-Qaeda-affiliated extremist group Al Shabaab in and around Mogadishu, and in 2012 alone, they treated over 50,000 patients at the clinic. The OPD clinic is held twice a week, treating hundreds of civilians and would be more regular but for the limited medical supplies; the Burundians share much of their own resources, as well as distributing those donated by external NGO groups and other organisations. The United Nations Security Council are due to renew AMISOM's mandate for another one year as the country gradually stabilizes and begins rebuilding after more two decades of conflict and civil war. Sustained operations over the last 18 months by AMSIOM forces in support of the Somali National Army (SNA) have pushed Al-Shabaab out of Mogadishu and all but a few of their former urban strongholds and territory across Somalia. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A Somali artist paints in the Centre for Research and Dialogue (CRD) art studio in the Wadajir District of the Somali capital Mogadishu in this handout photo provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team taken January 15, 2013 and received by Reuters January 21, 2013. During the occupation of the city by al Qaeda-linked militant group al Shabaab up until August 2011, many Somali artists were either forced to work in secret or stop practising their art all together for fear of retribution and punishment by the rebels. After 20 years of conflict, Mogadishu and large areas of Somalia are now enjoying the longest period of peace in years allowing Somali artists and business, commerce, sports and civil liberties and freedoms to flourish once again. REUTERS/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price/Handout
A Somali National Army (SNA) soldier loads his gun with bullets as Ugandan soldiers, operating under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), march towards Buurhkaba from their former position in the town of Leego alongside members of the Somali National Army (SNA) February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A wheel-chair bound Somali man looks on as a Burundian medical officer serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) treats a young buy suffering from burns to his foot inside a tented-hospital ward at a free Outpatient's Department (OPD) medical clinic at the Burundi Contingent's headquarters at the former National University in the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photo taken March 4, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
Somali teenagers undergo a boxing practice session on the sandy beaches of Lido along the shores of the Indian Ocean in the capital of Mogadishu January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Suspected al Shabaab members sit inside a Somali government police forces truck after they were arrested during an operation in the Madina district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A Ugandan officer serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) films on a laptop computer preparations for an advance on the central Somali town of Buur Hakaba, on the outskirts of the town, in this handout photograph taken and provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) on February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A boy jumps as he plays soccer with Ugandan soldiers, serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), in the central Somali town of Buur-Hakba in this picture taken and released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support team on February 28, 2013. Somali government forces and AMISOM soldiers captured the town from al Shabaab militants, the U.N. said. The town was a meeting point for the insurgents to plan attacks against government forces, AMISOM and the Somali population. The extremist group also used the town to extort illegal revenues from residents as well as others in the surrounding area, according to the U.N.. Under the Shabaab's rule, social and leisure activities such as soccer were banned in every form including watching and playing. REUTERS/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price/Handout
A woman holds a child in Marka's main hospital December 18, 2012. Responding to several reported cases of cholera and dengue fever, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF sent medical personnel to Marka to assess the main hospital's facilities and general health needs. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST/Handout
A soldier of the Somali National Army (SNA) walks along a road in the central Somali town of Buur Hakaba, in this handout photograph taken and provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) on February 27, 2013. According to AU-UN IST, The Somali National Army (SNA) supported by AMISOM forces captured the strategically important town on the Afgooye-Baidoa corridor in the Bay region from militant group al Shabaab early this morning without any resistance. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
Recruits in Mogadishu's new Fire Department take part in training exercises by members of the AMISOM forces in this picture provided by AU-UN IST on January 15, 2013. REUTERS/AU-UN IST/Tobin Jones
A Somali gathers grain outside of a mill in the port city of Merca, about 70 km (43 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu, February 2, 2013, in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST). According to the AU-UN IST, the ancient port city of Merca, established in the 5th century, was a popular holiday destination before civil war erupted in Somalia in 1991. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A Somali boy stands at the doorway to a roadside restaurant in the central Somali town of Buur-Hakba in this picture taken and released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support team on February 28, 2013. Somali government forces and AMISOM soldiers captured the town from al Shabaab militants, the U.N. said. The town was a meeting point for the insurgents to plan attacks against government forces, AMISOM and the Somali population. The extremist group also used the town to extort illegal revenues from residents as well as others in the surrounding area, according to the U.N.. Under the Shabaab's rule, social and leisure activities such as soccer were banned in every form including watching and playing. REUTERS/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price/Handout
Soldiers pray in the evening at their base on the outskirts of Belet Weyne, about 315 km (196 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, February 19, 2013, in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support (AU-UN IST) team. According to the AU-UN IST, the city, which is Somalia's fifth largest, was first liberated from the extremist group al Shabab in September 2011 by Ethiopian troops, but was taken over by the Djiboutian contingent of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in September 2012. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A Ugandan army dentist removes a rotten tooth from a patient at a medical outreach centre in Mogadishu, February 5, 2013. As part of the Tarehe Sita celebrations, which commemorates the takeover of power in 1986 by the NRM government in Uganda, the Ugandan People's Defence Force (UPDF) provided three days of medical outreach services in Mogadishu to act as a symbolic gesture of the relationship Uganda has with the people of Somalia. REUTERS/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Tobin Jones/Handout
A soldier from the Somali National Army (SNA) lies on a bed at an SNA infirmary in Belet Weyne, about 315 km (196 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, February 19, 2013, in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support (AU-UN IST) team. According to the AU-UN IST, the city, which is Somalia's fifth largest, was first liberated from the extremist group al Shabab in September 2011 by Ethiopian troops, but was taken over by the Djiboutian contingent of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in September 2012. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) walk through scrubland during an advance on the central Somali town of Buur Hakaba, in this handout photograph taken and provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) on February 27, 2013. According to AU-UN IST, The Somali National Army (SNA) supported by AMISOM forces captured the strategically important town on the Afgooye-Baidoa corridor in the Bay region from militant group al Shabaab early this morning without any resistance. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
Two Somali girls hold their twin brothers outside a tented-hospital ward at a free Outpatient's Department (OPD) medical clinic at the headquarters of the Burundi Contingent serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) at the former National University in the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photo taken March 4, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
People fix a billboard mural that reads, 'Before the law, all people are equal' drawn by a cooperative of artists as part of an art project in cooperation with the Centre for Research and Dialogue (CRD) in Mogadishu in this handout photo provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team taken January 20, 2013 and received by Reuters January 21, 2013. During the occupation of the city by al Qaeda-linked militant group al Shabaab up until August 2011, many Somali artists were either forced to work in secret or stop practising their art all together for fear of retribution and punishment by the rebels. After 20 years of conflict, Mogadishu and large areas of Somalia are now enjoying the longest period of peace in years allowing Somali artists and business, commerce, sports and civil liberties and freedoms to flourish once again. REUTERS/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price/Handout
A Somali government soldier stands guard at the scene of an explosion at a restaurant at the Lido beach in Somalia's capital Mogadishu March 1, 2013. Suicide bombers killed a civilian at a beach front restaurant in the Somali capital, officials said, underscoring how fragile security remains 18 months after African troops drove Islamist militants out of the city. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Two Ugandan soldiers from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) stand inside Mogadishu National Stadium in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team taken January 12, 2013 received by Reuters January 16, 2013. Formerly a main base for the Al-Qaeda-allied violent extremist group Al Shabaab, the once impressive stadium was used as a headquarters for the group's operations in Mogadishu, a training ground for their fighters and a site where they executed prisoners and tested and assembled improvised explosive devices (IEDs). After two decades of near-constant conflict, Somalia is enjoying its longest period of peace and growing security since Al Shabaab was driven from Mogadishu in August 2011. REUTERS/ AU-UN IST PHOTO/Stuart Price/Handout
A young woman stands by the door way of a hospital in Belet Weyne, about 315 km (196 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, February 19, 2013, in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support (AU-UN IST) team. According to the AU-UN IST, the hospital is currently the region's only facility and has just one doctor. The AU-UN IST added that Belet Weyne, Somalia's fifth largest city, was liberated from the extremist group al Shabab in September 2011 by Ethiopian troops, but was taken over by the Djiboutian contingent of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in September 2012. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A hairdresser cuts a client's hair at a shop in the Somali city of Belet Weyne, about 315 km (196 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, February 18, 2013, in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support (AU-UN IST) team. According to the AU-UN IST, the city, which is Somalia's fifth largest, was first liberated from the extremist group al Shabab in September 2011 by Ethiopian troops, but was taken over by the Djiboutian contingent of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in September 2012. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A woman sits in a camp for internally displaced persons (IDP) on the outskirts of Belet Weyne, about 315 km (196 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, February 20, 2013, in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support (AU-UN IST) team. According to the AU-UN IST, the IDP camp is currently home to four hundred people displaced by floods that affected the region late last year. The AU-UN IST added that Belet Weyne, Somalia's fifth largest city, was first liberated from the extremist group al Shabab in September 2011 by Ethiopian troops, but was taken over by the Djiboutian contingent of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in September 2012. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
Medical equipment is seen in Marka's main hospital December 18, 2012. Responding to several reported cases of cholera and dengue fever in the city, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF sent medical personnel to Marka to assess the main hospital's facilities and general health needs. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST/Handout
A Somali woman sits outside a tented-pharmacy as she waits to receive free medication from Burundian medical officers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) at a free Outpatient's Department (OPD) medical clinic at the Burundi Contingent's headquarters at the former National University in the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photo taken March 4, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
A Somali National Army soldier stands guard on a beach near the port city of Merca, about 70 km (43 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu, February 2, 2013, in this picture provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST). According to the AU-UN IST, the ancient port city of Merca, established in the 5th century, was a popular holiday destination before civil war erupted in Somalia in 1991. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
Recruits in Mogadishu's new Fire Department take part in training exercises by members of the AMISOM forces in this picture provided by AU-UN IST on January 15, 2013. REUTERS/AU-UN IST/Tobin Jones
A tank operator tests his steering while positioned at a base on the frontline in Lower Shabelle January 9, 2013 in this picture provided by AU-UN IST Photo. Lieutenant General Katumba Wamala, Commander of the Land Forces of the Ugandan People's Defense Force (UPDF), visited frontline positions occupied by members of the UPDF, as part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM). REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
The sun sets over Ballidoogole Airbase in Lower Shabelle January 9, 2013 in this picture provided by AU-UN IST Photo. Lieutenant General Katumba Wamala, Commander of the Land Forces of the Ugandan People's Defense Force (UPDF), visited frontline positions occupied by members of the UPDF, as part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM). REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
