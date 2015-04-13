Edition:
Songkran water festival

Revelers use water guns as they participate in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Silom road in Bangkok April 13, 2015. The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A child uses a water gun as he participates in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Silom road in Bangkok April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Elephants spray villagers with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Revelers use water guns as they participate in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Silom road in Bangkok April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Revellers participate in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Silom road in Bangkok April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Revelers react as they are splashed with foam and water during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Kowloon City district, known as Little Thailand as there is large number of restaurants and shops run by Thais, in Hong Kong April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Kowloon City district, known as Little Thailand as there is large number of restaurants and shops run by Thais, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
A reveler reacts as she participates in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Kowloon City district is known as Little Thailand as there is large number of restaurants and shops run by Thais April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Revelers use water guns as they participate in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Silom road in Bangkok April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Revelers hold water guns as they participate in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Silom road in Bangkok April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
A reveler reacts while being splashed with foam and water during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Revelers use water guns as they participate in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Silom road in Bangkok April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A police officer gets sprayed by water guns during Songkran Festival celebrations at Kowloon City district, known as Little Thailand as there is large number of restaurants and shops run by Thais, in Hong Kong April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Children use water guns as they participate in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Kowloon City district, known as Little Thailand as there is large number of restaurants and shops run by Thais, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Revelers splash water onto passing motorists during Songkran Festival celebrations at Kowloon City district is known as Little Thailand as there is large number of restaurants and shops run by Thais April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
A reveler reacts as he gets sprayed by water guns during Songkran Festival celebrations at Kowloon City district, known as Little Thailand as there is large number of restaurants and shops run by Thais, in Hong Kong April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Revelers take part in a water fight during Songkran Festival celebrations at Kowloon City district is known as Little Thailand as there is large number of restaurants and shops run by Thais April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Elephants spray tourists with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Revelers react as they are splashed with foam and water during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
