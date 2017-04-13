Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 13, 2017 | 11:15am EDT

Songkran water festival

Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
1 / 17
Revellers react at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Revellers react at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Revellers react at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
2 / 17
An elephant sprays tourists with water in celebration of the Songkran Water Festival in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

An elephant sprays tourists with water in celebration of the Songkran Water Festival in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
An elephant sprays tourists with water in celebration of the Songkran Water Festival in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
3 / 17
Revellers dance during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Revellers dance during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Revellers dance during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
4 / 17
A reveller reacts at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A reveller reacts at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
A reveller reacts at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
5 / 17
Local residents and tourists take part in waterfights during the Songkran water festival on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Local residents and tourists take part in waterfights during the Songkran water festival on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Local residents and tourists take part in waterfights during the Songkran water festival on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 17
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
7 / 17
Local residents and tourists take part in water fights during the Songkran water festival on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Local residents and tourists take part in water fights during the Songkran water festival on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Local residents and tourists take part in water fights during the Songkran water festival on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 17
Revellers react at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Revellers react at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Revellers react at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 17
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
10 / 17
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
11 / 17
Revellers react at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Revellers react at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Revellers react at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
12 / 17
Local residents and tourists take part in water fights during the Songkran water festival on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Local residents and tourists take part in water fights during the Songkran water festival on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Local residents and tourists take part in water fights during the Songkran water festival on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 17
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Revellers react during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
14 / 17
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Revellers take part in a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
15 / 17
An elephant sprays tourists with water in celebration of the Songkran Water Festival in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

An elephant sprays tourists with water in celebration of the Songkran Water Festival in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
An elephant sprays tourists with water in celebration of the Songkran Water Festival in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
16 / 17
A reveller reacts at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A reveller reacts at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
A reveller reacts at a foam party during Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Next Slideshows

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

Apr 13 2017
New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

Apr 12 2017
Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.

Apr 12 2017
Commoner Queen

Commoner Queen

Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.

Apr 11 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast