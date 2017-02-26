Edition:
South African mobs attack immigrants

A vigilante mob attacks a Nigerian migrant outside a church in Pretoria, South Africa. Attacks against foreigners have flared up in recent years against a background of near-record unemployment. REUTERS/James Oatway

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
Samson Sangojinmi, a Nigerian pastor injured by a vigilante mob, stands outside his church in Pretoria. REUTERS/James Oatway

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Nigerian migrants take cover during an attack by an angry mob outside a church in Pretoria. REUTERS/James Oatway

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
A man holds his South African identity document after being attacked by a mob in Pretoria. REUTERS/James Oatway

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
A Nigerian man gathers his belongings after his house was burned out by a vigilante mob in Pretoria. REUTERS/James Oatway

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Somali immigrants hold rocks during clashes in Pretoria. REUTERS/ James Oatway.

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Immigrants hold rocks and a knife during clashes in Pretoria. REUTERS/ James Oatway

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
A man reacts to tear gas fired by police fire to disperse rival marches by hundreds of protesters, after mobs looted stores this week believed to belong to immigrants in Pretoria. REUTERS/ James Oatway.

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Somali nationals argue with police during clashes in Pretoria. REUTERS/ James Oatway.

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Protestors run through the streets of Pretoria. REUTERS/ James Oatway

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
An angry mob surrounds a Nigerian pastor at his church in Pretoria. REUTERS/James Oatway

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
Nigerian migrants throw stones at an angry mob outside a church in Pretoria. REUTERS/James Oatway

Reuters / Saturday, February 18, 2017
A man holds his South African identity document after being attacked by a mob in Pretoria. REUTERS/ James Oatway

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
