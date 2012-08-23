Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 23, 2012 | 1:35pm EDT

South Africa's "Hill of Horror"

<p>Mining community gathers at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. South Africans held a memorial service on Thursday at a platinum mine where police shot dead 34 strikers, bloodshed that revived memories of apartheid-era violence and laid bare workers' anger over enduring inequalities since the end of white rule. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Mining community gathers at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. South Africans...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Mining community gathers at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. South Africans held a memorial service on Thursday at a platinum mine where police shot dead 34 strikers, bloodshed that revived memories of apartheid-era violence and laid bare workers' anger over enduring inequalities since the end of white rule. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
1 / 26
<p>Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) gather at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) gather at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles)...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) gather at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
2 / 26
<p>A relative is comforted ahead of memorial services for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

A relative is comforted ahead of memorial services for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A relative is comforted ahead of memorial services for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
3 / 26
<p>Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) gather at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) gather at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles)...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) gather at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
4 / 26
<p>A relative of a miner killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine is attended to, ahead of a memorial service in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

A relative of a miner killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine is attended to, ahead of a memorial service in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A relative of a miner killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine is attended to, ahead of a memorial service in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
5 / 26
<p>Relatives and family members of miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine are comforted ahead of a memorial service in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Relatives and family members of miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine are comforted ahead of a memorial service in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Relatives and family members of miners killed during clashes at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine are comforted ahead of a memorial service in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
6 / 26
<p>Striking miners gather as they listen to the ministerial task team (not pictured) outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

Striking miners gather as they listen to the ministerial task team (not pictured) outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Striking miners gather as they listen to the ministerial task team (not pictured) outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
7 / 26
<p>Striking miners listen to the ministerial task team (not pictured) outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

Striking miners listen to the ministerial task team (not pictured) outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Striking miners listen to the ministerial task team (not pictured) outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
8 / 26
<p>Police keep watch as women sing before the arrival of some of the 250 mine workers who were arrested last Thursday when they had a shoot out with police, at a Garankuwa court outside Pretoria August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Police keep watch as women sing before the arrival of some of the 250 mine workers who were arrested last Thursday when they had a shoot out with police, at a Garankuwa court outside Pretoria August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Police keep watch as women sing before the arrival of some of the 250 mine workers who were arrested last Thursday when they had a shoot out with police, at a Garankuwa court outside Pretoria August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 26
<p>Striking miners march after they were addressed by former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

Striking miners march after they were addressed by former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. ...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Striking miners march after they were addressed by former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
10 / 26
<p>Striking miners hold weapons as they wait to be addressed by former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

Striking miners hold weapons as they wait to be addressed by former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. ...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Striking miners hold weapons as they wait to be addressed by former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
11 / 26
<p>Local women hold a cloth with a picture of former South African president, Nelson Mandela as they wait to be addressed by former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

Local women hold a cloth with a picture of former South African president, Nelson Mandela as they wait to be addressed by former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Local women hold a cloth with a picture of former South African president, Nelson Mandela as they wait to be addressed by former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
12 / 26
<p>Former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema addresses striking miners outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

Former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema addresses striking miners outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Julius Malema addresses striking miners outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
13 / 26
<p>Women carry placards as they chant slogans to protest against the killing of miners by the South African police on Thursday, outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

Women carry placards as they chant slogans to protest against the killing of miners by the South African police on Thursday, outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe...more

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Women carry placards as they chant slogans to protest against the killing of miners by the South African police on Thursday, outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
14 / 26
<p>Police patrol the scene where the shooting of striking miners occurred on Thursday outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

Police patrol the scene where the shooting of striking miners occurred on Thursday outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Police patrol the scene where the shooting of striking miners occurred on Thursday outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
15 / 26
<p>A policeman fires at protesting miners outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A policeman fires at protesting miners outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A policeman fires at protesting miners outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
16 / 26
<p>Protesting miners react as the police shot at them outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

Protesting miners react as the police shot at them outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Protesting miners react as the police shot at them outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
17 / 26
<p>A miner runs as they were shot at by the police outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A miner runs as they were shot at by the police outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A miner runs as they were shot at by the police outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
18 / 26
<p>A policeman gestures in front of some of the dead miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A policeman gestures in front of some of the dead miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A policeman gestures in front of some of the dead miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
19 / 26
<p>A policeman gestures in front of some of the dead miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A policeman gestures in front of some of the dead miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A policeman gestures in front of some of the dead miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
20 / 26
<p>A paramedic receives help from a policewomen as he tends to the injured after protesting miners were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A paramedic receives help from a policewomen as he tends to the injured after protesting miners were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A paramedic receives help from a policewomen as he tends to the injured after protesting miners were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
21 / 26
<p>A policeman collects weapons that were supposedly used by protesting miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A policeman collects weapons that were supposedly used by protesting miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A policeman collects weapons that were supposedly used by protesting miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
22 / 26
<p>A policeman collects guns that were supposedly used by protesting miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A policeman collects guns that were supposedly used by protesting miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A policeman collects guns that were supposedly used by protesting miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
23 / 26
<p>Paramedics carry an injured man after protesting miners were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Paramedics carry an injured man after protesting miners were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Paramedics carry an injured man after protesting miners were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
24 / 26
<p>An investigator works at the crime scene where striking miners were shot on Thursday outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

An investigator works at the crime scene where striking miners were shot on Thursday outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, August 23, 2012

An investigator works at the crime scene where striking miners were shot on Thursday outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
25 / 26
<p>A policeman gestures in front of some of the dead miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

A policeman gestures in front of some of the dead miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, August 23, 2012

A policeman gestures in front of some of the dead miners after they were shot outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Tent City Jail

Tent City Jail

Next Slideshows

Tent City Jail

Tent City Jail

A look inside the controversial tent jail run by Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Aug 23 2012
Syria spills into Lebanon

Syria spills into Lebanon

The war in Syria is casting a tense shadow over Lebanon.

Aug 22 2012
Shadows of the Three Gorges

Shadows of the Three Gorges

To move away from coal, Beijing says it has to move to cleaner sources, like hydropower from the Three Gorges Dam. However, its problems are still unfolding.

Aug 22 2012
Spain's long march

Spain's long march

A multi-day march continues across Spain, in a bid to persuade local leaders to refuse compliance with government reforms.

Aug 22 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast