South Africa's journey

<p>A young black man, in an act of resistance to South Africa's apartheid policies, rides a bus restricted to whites only, in Durban, South Africa, 1986. REUTERS/Billy Paddock</p>

A young black man, in an act of resistance to South Africa's apartheid policies, rides a bus restricted to whites only, in Durban, South Africa, 1986. REUTERS/Billy Paddock

A young black man, in an act of resistance to South Africa's apartheid policies, rides a bus restricted to whites only, in Durban, South Africa, 1986. REUTERS/Billy Paddock

<p>A supporter of South Africa's neo-Nazi Afrikaner Resistance Movement tussles with a black onlooker at the supremacist movement's rally in Pretoria, South Africa, September 23, 1989. REUTERS/Raymond Preston</p>

A supporter of South Africa's neo-Nazi Afrikaner Resistance Movement tussles with a black onlooker at the supremacist movement's rally in Pretoria, South Africa, September 23, 1989. REUTERS/Raymond Preston

A supporter of South Africa's neo-Nazi Afrikaner Resistance Movement tussles with a black onlooker at the supremacist movement's rally in Pretoria, South Africa, September 23, 1989. REUTERS/Raymond Preston

<p>A sign reading "Beach and sea; whites only" in Strand, South Africa, in 1988. Reuters/Ulli Michel </p>

A sign reading "Beach and sea; whites only" in Strand, South Africa, in 1988. Reuters/Ulli Michel

A sign reading "Beach and sea; whites only" in Strand, South Africa, in 1988. Reuters/Ulli Michel

<p>A witness to the murder of a black South African doctor covers himself to protect his identity and displays spent cartridges used in the murder, in a Johannesburgh law office, December 2, 1986. REUTERS/Wendy Schwegmann </p>

A witness to the murder of a black South African doctor covers himself to protect his identity and displays spent cartridges used in the murder, in a Johannesburgh law office, December 2, 1986. REUTERS/Wendy Schwegmann

A witness to the murder of a black South African doctor covers himself to protect his identity and displays spent cartridges used in the murder, in a Johannesburgh law office, December 2, 1986. REUTERS/Wendy Schwegmann

<p>Student demonstrators at Johannesburg's Witwatersrand University flee as police fire tear gas at them during an anti-apartheid protest in Johannesburg, August 31, 1989. REUTERS/Ulli Michel</p>

Student demonstrators at Johannesburg's Witwatersrand University flee as police fire tear gas at them during an anti-apartheid protest in Johannesburg, August 31, 1989. REUTERS/Ulli Michel

Student demonstrators at Johannesburg's Witwatersrand University flee as police fire tear gas at them during an anti-apartheid protest in Johannesburg, August 31, 1989. REUTERS/Ulli Michel

<p>Supporters carry Zinzi Mandela, daughter of jailed African National Congress (ANC) leader Nelson Mandela, to the stage in Soweto to read a statement from her father, February 10, 1985. REUTERS/Greg English</p>

Supporters carry Zinzi Mandela, daughter of jailed African National Congress (ANC) leader Nelson Mandela, to the stage in Soweto to read a statement from her father, February 10, 1985. REUTERS/Greg English

Supporters carry Zinzi Mandela, daughter of jailed African National Congress (ANC) leader Nelson Mandela, to the stage in Soweto to read a statement from her father, February 10, 1985. REUTERS/Greg English

<p>Nelson Mandela and his wife Winnie salute well-wishers as he leaves Victor Verster prison, February 11 1990. REUTERS/Ulli Michel</p>

Nelson Mandela and his wife Winnie salute well-wishers as he leaves Victor Verster prison, February 11 1990. REUTERS/Ulli Michel

Nelson Mandela and his wife Winnie salute well-wishers as he leaves Victor Verster prison, February 11 1990. REUTERS/Ulli Michel

<p>Youths run away from teargas and rubber bullets shot by police outside the First National Bank stadium as thousands massed to attend the funeral of slain guerilla leader Chris Hani, April 19, 1993. REUTERS/File </p>

Youths run away from teargas and rubber bullets shot by police outside the First National Bank stadium as thousands massed to attend the funeral of slain guerilla leader Chris Hani, April 19, 1993. REUTERS/File

Youths run away from teargas and rubber bullets shot by police outside the First National Bank stadium as thousands massed to attend the funeral of slain guerilla leader Chris Hani, April 19, 1993. REUTERS/File

<p>A taxi driver is pulled out of his car and attacked by a police dog during demonstrations in the business district of Johannesburg, February 1, 1993. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

A taxi driver is pulled out of his car and attacked by a police dog during demonstrations in the business district of Johannesburg, February 1, 1993. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A taxi driver is pulled out of his car and attacked by a police dog during demonstrations in the business district of Johannesburg, February 1, 1993. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Two widows of activists known as the Pebco three, who were alledgedly killed by security police, leave a Truth and Reconciliation Commission press conference, January 28, 1997. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Two widows of activists known as the Pebco three, who were alledgedly killed by security police, leave a Truth and Reconciliation Commission press conference, January 28, 1997. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Two widows of activists known as the Pebco three, who were alledgedly killed by security police, leave a Truth and Reconciliation Commission press conference, January 28, 1997. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

<p>A man watches the bust of South Africa's apartheid architect Hendrik Verwoerd being removed from the entrance of Pretoria's main hospital named after him - another small step marking the end of decades of apartheid rule, April 23, 1997. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya </p>

A man watches the bust of South Africa's apartheid architect Hendrik Verwoerd being removed from the entrance of Pretoria's main hospital named after him - another small step marking the end of decades of apartheid rule, April 23, 1997. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

A man watches the bust of South Africa's apartheid architect Hendrik Verwoerd being removed from the entrance of Pretoria's main hospital named after him - another small step marking the end of decades of apartheid rule, April 23, 1997. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

<p>Women who fought as guerrillas against the apartheid government undergo weapons training at a military base north of Pretoria, January 24, 1995. REUTERS/Shawn Baldwin</p>

Women who fought as guerrillas against the apartheid government undergo weapons training at a military base north of Pretoria, January 24, 1995. REUTERS/Shawn Baldwin

Women who fought as guerrillas against the apartheid government undergo weapons training at a military base north of Pretoria, January 24, 1995. REUTERS/Shawn Baldwin

<p>A classroom at Khutala Primary School in Soweto participates in an internet chat with students in Scotland, June 14, 2001. REUTERS/File </p>

A classroom at Khutala Primary School in Soweto participates in an internet chat with students in Scotland, June 14, 2001. REUTERS/File

A classroom at Khutala Primary School in Soweto participates in an internet chat with students in Scotland, June 14, 2001. REUTERS/File

<p>A child holds the national flag as South Africans celebrate the inauguration of President Thabo Mbeki at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, April 27, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A child holds the national flag as South Africans celebrate the inauguration of President Thabo Mbeki at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, April 27, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A child holds the national flag as South Africans celebrate the inauguration of President Thabo Mbeki at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, April 27, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

<p>Once reserved for whites only under Apartheid, South Africans of all races celebrate the New Year on Cape Town's Clifton beach, January 1, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

Once reserved for whites only under Apartheid, South Africans of all races celebrate the New Year on Cape Town's Clifton beach, January 1, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Once reserved for whites only under Apartheid, South Africans of all races celebrate the New Year on Cape Town's Clifton beach, January 1, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

<p>A South African policeman descends stairs from a memorial to black women who marched against apartheid and the anti-black "Pass Laws" in 1956. Photo taken August 9, 2000. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya </p>

A South African policeman descends stairs from a memorial to black women who marched against apartheid and the anti-black "Pass Laws" in 1956. Photo taken August 9, 2000. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

A South African policeman descends stairs from a memorial to black women who marched against apartheid and the anti-black "Pass Laws" in 1956. Photo taken August 9, 2000. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

<p>Nelson Mandela visits the prison cell he occupied on Robben Island for much of his 27 year incarceration, February 11, 1994. </p>

Nelson Mandela visits the prison cell he occupied on Robben Island for much of his 27 year incarceration, February 11, 1994.

Nelson Mandela visits the prison cell he occupied on Robben Island for much of his 27 year incarceration, February 11, 1994.

<p>Residents of the Johannesburg suburb of Soweto queue up to vote in South Africa's third democratic election, April 14, 2004. REUTERS/Neo Ntsoma </p>

Residents of the Johannesburg suburb of Soweto queue up to vote in South Africa's third democratic election, April 14, 2004. REUTERS/Neo Ntsoma

Residents of the Johannesburg suburb of Soweto queue up to vote in South Africa's third democratic election, April 14, 2004. REUTERS/Neo Ntsoma

<p>Cape Town's business district lights up as dusk falls over the city, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings </p>

Cape Town's business district lights up as dusk falls over the city, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Cape Town's business district lights up as dusk falls over the city, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

<p>Surfers walk past men playing soccer on Durban's beach front, March 26, 2010. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

Surfers walk past men playing soccer on Durban's beach front, March 26, 2010. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Surfers walk past men playing soccer on Durban's beach front, March 26, 2010. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

