South Africa's striking miners
Mine workers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province September 10, 2012. Around 10,000 striking South African platinum miners marched from one Lonmin mine shaft to another on Monday, threatening to kill...more
Mine workers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province September 10, 2012. Around 10,000 striking South African platinum miners marched from one Lonmin mine shaft to another on Monday, threatening to kill strike breakers, as another illegal stoppage hit Gold Fields, the world's fourth biggest gold miner. Wage talks to end the month-long Lonmin strike, which erupted in deadly violence last month, failed to start as scheduled. The independent labour mediator said it could only take part in the process if workers returned to work by a Monday deadline, but the vast majority stayed away. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Mine workers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Mine workers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Mine workers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Mine workers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Striking mineworkers march outside Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province as they await the arrival of freed colleagues, September 6 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Striking mineworkers march outside Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province as they await the arrival of freed colleagues, September 6 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Striking mineworkers march outside Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province as they await the arrival of freed colleagues, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Striking mineworkers march outside Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province as they await the arrival of freed colleagues, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Striking mineworkers attend a "report back" meeting near Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province,September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Striking mineworkers attend a "report back" meeting near Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province,September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Mineworkers run past police vehicles as they take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province,September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Mineworkers run past police vehicles as they take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province,September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Mineworkers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Mineworkers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Mineworkers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Mineworkers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Mineworkers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Mineworkers take part in a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Supporters of arrested, striking platinum mine workers demonstrate outside the court in Ga Rankuwa, near Pretoria, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Supporters of arrested, striking platinum mine workers demonstrate outside the court in Ga Rankuwa, near Pretoria, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Striking platinum mineworkers listen to a report back on negotiations at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Striking platinum mineworkers listen to a report back on negotiations at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A mineworkers holds up a sign during a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A mineworkers holds up a sign during a march at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Striking platinum mineworkers react as they listen to a report back on negotiations at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Striking platinum mineworkers react as they listen to a report back on negotiations at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Striking platinum mineworkers dance as they leave a report back meeting on negotiations at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Striking platinum mineworkers dance as they leave a report back meeting on negotiations at Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's North West Province, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Next Slideshows
London Paralympics
Highlights from the London 2012 Paralympic Games.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
Inside the DNC
Memorable moments from the DNC.
Solar flares
Stunning images from the surface of our Sun.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.