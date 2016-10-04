South by South Lawn
LEGO statues for the South by South Lawn Festival of ideas, arts, and action are seen at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Barack Obama, actor Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe arrive to discuss the importance of protecting the one planet. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A sign for the South by South Lawn Festival is put up at the White House. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Barack Obama speaks during a discussion about the importance of protecting the one planet. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The audience listens to President Barack Obama during a discussion on the importance of protecting the one planet. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio speaks during a discussion on the importance of protecting the one planet. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The audience listens to President Barack Obama during a discussion on the importance of protecting the one planet. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
President Barack Obama speaks next to climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe during a discussion about the importance of protecting the one planet. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A woman wears a virtual reality device. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Attendees put the final touches on a TO DO display on the South Lawn. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Barack Obama chats with attendees of the South by South Lawn Festival. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Barack Obama waves as he arrives with actor Leonardo DiCaprio to discuss the importance of protecting the one planet. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The musical group Black Alley rehearses in the West Wing. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Barack Obama speaks during a discussion on the importance of protecting the one planet. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
LEGO statues for the South by South Lawn Festival are seen at the White House. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Singer Gallant rehearses in the East Room. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
President Barack Obama chats with attendees. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The Truman Balcony and Presidential seal are seen during a tour of the South by South Lawn Festival. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
