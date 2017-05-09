South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Moon Jae-in gestures to his party members as they watch a television report on a presidential election exit poll in Seoul, South Korea. Hwang Kwang-mo/Yonhap via REUTERS
A supporter of Moon Jae-in watches a television broadcast in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Supporters of Moon Jae-in react as they watch a broadcast of the presidential election in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Party members of the Democratic Party of Korea react as they watch a television report in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A supporter reacts as Moon Jae-in leaves his house for his party room to watch live television coverage of the vote count in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Party leaders and members of the Democratic Party of Korea react as they watch a television report in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Supporters of Moon Jae-in watch a broadcast of the exit poll results in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Moon Jae-in poses for photographs as he watches a television report on exit polls. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A broadcast of Moon Jae-in reacting during exit polls. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Moon Jae-in leaves his house for his party situation room to watch live coverage of the vote count. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman walks out of a polling booth in Seoul. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Nuns wait in a line to vote at a polling station in Seoul. Lee Jung-hoon/Yonhap via REUTERS
Voters mark their votes at a polling station in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Seoul. Lim Heun-Jung/Yonhap/via REUTERS
Moon Jae-In with his wife Kim Jung-Suk cast their ballot at a junior high school in Seoul. REUTERS/Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool
Supporters of Moon Jae-in hold their phones during his election-eve campaign rally in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Moon Jae-in takes a rest with his wife Kim Jung-sook at a mountain behind his private house in Seoul. The office of election camp of Moon Jae-In/News1 via REUTERS
Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook speak to the media after voting at a polling station in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Moon Jae-in, his wife Kim Jung-sook, his daughter and grandson attend his election-eve campaign rally in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Next Slideshows
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes...
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on...
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.