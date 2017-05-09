Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 9, 2017 | 11:00am EDT

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Moon Jae-in gestures to his party members as they watch a television report on a presidential election exit poll in Seoul, South Korea. Hwang Kwang-mo/Yonhap via REUTERS

Moon Jae-in gestures to his party members as they watch a television report on a presidential election exit poll in Seoul, South Korea. Hwang Kwang-mo/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Moon Jae-in gestures to his party members as they watch a television report on a presidential election exit poll in Seoul, South Korea. Hwang Kwang-mo/Yonhap via REUTERS
A supporter of Moon Jae-in watches a television broadcast in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A supporter of Moon Jae-in watches a television broadcast in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A supporter of Moon Jae-in watches a television broadcast in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Supporters of Moon Jae-in react as they watch a broadcast of the presidential election in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Supporters of Moon Jae-in react as they watch a broadcast of the presidential election in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Supporters of Moon Jae-in react as they watch a broadcast of the presidential election in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Party members of the Democratic Party of Korea react as they watch a television report in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Party members of the Democratic Party of Korea react as they watch a television report in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Party members of the Democratic Party of Korea react as they watch a television report in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A supporter reacts as Moon Jae-in leaves his house for his party room to watch live television coverage of the vote count in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A supporter reacts as Moon Jae-in leaves his house for his party room to watch live television coverage of the vote count in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A supporter reacts as Moon Jae-in leaves his house for his party room to watch live television coverage of the vote count in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Party leaders and members of the Democratic Party of Korea react as they watch a television report in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Party leaders and members of the Democratic Party of Korea react as they watch a television report in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Party leaders and members of the Democratic Party of Korea react as they watch a television report in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Supporters of Moon Jae-in watch a broadcast of the exit poll results in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Supporters of Moon Jae-in watch a broadcast of the exit poll results in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Supporters of Moon Jae-in watch a broadcast of the exit poll results in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Moon Jae-in poses for photographs as he watches a television report on exit polls. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Moon Jae-in poses for photographs as he watches a television report on exit polls. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Moon Jae-in poses for photographs as he watches a television report on exit polls. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A broadcast of Moon Jae-in reacting during exit polls. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A broadcast of Moon Jae-in reacting during exit polls. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A broadcast of Moon Jae-in reacting during exit polls. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Moon Jae-in leaves his house for his party situation room to watch live coverage of the vote count. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Moon Jae-in leaves his house for his party situation room to watch live coverage of the vote count. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Moon Jae-in leaves his house for his party situation room to watch live coverage of the vote count. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman walks out of a polling booth in Seoul. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

A woman walks out of a polling booth in Seoul. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A woman walks out of a polling booth in Seoul. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Nuns wait in a line to vote at a polling station in Seoul. Lee Jung-hoon/Yonhap via REUTERS

Nuns wait in a line to vote at a polling station in Seoul. Lee Jung-hoon/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Nuns wait in a line to vote at a polling station in Seoul. Lee Jung-hoon/Yonhap via REUTERS
Voters mark their votes at a polling station in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Voters mark their votes at a polling station in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Voters mark their votes at a polling station in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Seoul. Lim Heun-Jung/Yonhap/via REUTERS

Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Seoul. Lim Heun-Jung/Yonhap/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Seoul. Lim Heun-Jung/Yonhap/via REUTERS
Moon Jae-In with his wife Kim Jung-Suk cast their ballot at a junior high school in Seoul. REUTERS/Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool

Moon Jae-In with his wife Kim Jung-Suk cast their ballot at a junior high school in Seoul. REUTERS/Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Moon Jae-In with his wife Kim Jung-Suk cast their ballot at a junior high school in Seoul. REUTERS/Jeon Heon-kyun/Pool
Supporters of Moon Jae-in hold their phones during his election-eve campaign rally in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Supporters of Moon Jae-in hold their phones during his election-eve campaign rally in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Supporters of Moon Jae-in hold their phones during his election-eve campaign rally in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Moon Jae-in takes a rest with his wife Kim Jung-sook at a mountain behind his private house in Seoul. The office of election camp of Moon Jae-In/News1 via REUTERS

Moon Jae-in takes a rest with his wife Kim Jung-sook at a mountain behind his private house in Seoul. The office of election camp of Moon Jae-In/News1 via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 09, 2017
Moon Jae-in takes a rest with his wife Kim Jung-sook at a mountain behind his private house in Seoul. The office of election camp of Moon Jae-In/News1 via REUTERS
Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook speak to the media after voting at a polling station in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook speak to the media after voting at a polling station in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook speak to the media after voting at a polling station in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Moon Jae-in, his wife Kim Jung-sook, his daughter and grandson attend his election-eve campaign rally in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Moon Jae-in, his wife Kim Jung-sook, his daughter and grandson attend his election-eve campaign rally in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Moon Jae-in, his wife Kim Jung-sook, his daughter and grandson attend his election-eve campaign rally in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
