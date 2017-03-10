Edition:
South Korean president impeached

Protesters supporting South Korean President Park Geun-hye clash with riot policemen near the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
People celebrate after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted, in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A woman cries during a protest against South Korean President Park Geun-hye, a day before South Korea's Constitutional Court ruling on President Park Geun-hye's impeachment, in Seoul. The signs read "The constitutional court should accept her impeachment". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
People react after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
People make a toast as they celebrate after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted, at a restaurant near the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea. The sign reads "We won". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
People react after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted, in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
South Korean acting Constitutional Court's Chief Judge Lee Jung-mi (top C) speaks during the final ruling of South Korean President Park Geun-hye's impeachment at the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Min-hee/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
People attend a rally calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye's arrest in central Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
A supporter of impeached President Park Geun-hye lies in front of a barricade of riot police during a protest after Park's impeachment was accepted, near the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
People decorated with LED bulbs perform during a rally calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye's arrest in central Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Impeached President Park Geun-hye's house is seen in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
A man reacts after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Students attend a rally calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye's arrest in central Seoul. The headline of the newspaper reads "Expulsion of Park Geun-hye, People's victory". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Protesters supporting South Korean President Park Geun-hye clash with riot policemen near the Constitutional Court in Seoul. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
A view of the scene where a supporter of impeached President Park Geun-hye was injured during a protest after Park's impeachment was accepted, near the Constitutional Court in Seoul. The protester later died in hospital, local media reported. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
People attend a rally calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye's arrest in central Seoul. The sign reads "Clean up deep-rooted evils, Change of regime". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
A man reacts after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
The Presidential Blue House is seen in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
People celebrate after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted, in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
People listen to the Constitutional Court ruling on President Park Geun-hye's impeachment in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
People celebrate after hearing that President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was accepted in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
A sign that reads "Park Geun-hye is impeached, We won" is seen on the back of a dog during a rally calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye's arrest in central Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
