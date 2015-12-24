South Korean superdads
Chung Sang-hoon talks to his daughter and son at their apartment in Seoul, South Korea, December 14, 2015. Fathers who take paternity leave were once so rare in male-dominated South Korea that they are called "superdads". But their ranks are growing....more
Chung Sang-hoon kneels next to his daughter outside his apartment December 14, 2015. Chung has taken a year of paternity leave from his job in sales with a big foreign company. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Jeon Jeong-mi (L) talks with her family at their apartment, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Chung Sang-hoon comforts his son as his daughter plays with toys, December 14, 2015. Chung said his manager needed convincing as he did not have a sick child or other emergency at home. His paternity leave was the first in his 100-person office....more
Chung Sang-hoon kisses his son, December 16, 2015. "Everything is definitely worth it, from preparing breakfast for the kids to doing the dishes, because I can live for the sake of values I find important," said Chung, whose wife is a teacher....more
Chung Sang-hoon adjusts the clothes of his son, December 14, 2015. "The reason I took childcare leave is I want to be different from my father's generation," Chung said. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Chung Young-joon plays with a toy tent, December 14, 2015. South Korean President Park Geun-hye has made paternity leave a priority to address the declining birth rate and give a boost to women's careers, and this month she unveiled a multi-billion...more
Chung So-yool plays with toys, December 14, 2015. Even though mothers and fathers are entitled to equal amounts of childcare leave, just 3,421 men took advantage of the right in 2014. Still, that was double the 1,790 in 2012 who put down the laptops...more
Chung Sang-hoon pushes his daughter's bicycle outside his apartment, December 14, 2015. The government has set a goal of increasing the ratio of men taking leave to 30 percent by 2030, changing a culture in a country where men are notoriously aloof...more
Chung So-yool (C) and Chung Young-joon play with their father, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Jeon Jeong-mi (C) talks with her children after work, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Chung So-yool (L) and Chung Young-joon play in their toy tent, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
