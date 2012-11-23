South Korea's toilet culture
A man walks past a mural as he uses his phone at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. The park, which is the only one of its type in the world, exhibits a variety of bowls from Korean traditional...more
A man walks past a mural as he uses his phone at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. The park, which is the only one of its type in the world, exhibits a variety of bowls from Korean traditional squat toilets to western bedpans. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A couple takes a break on chamber pots at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A couple takes a break on chamber pots at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kindergarten children look at a statue of a man responding to the call of nature at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kindergarten children look at a statue of a man responding to the call of nature at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kindergarten children walk past an installation shaped like Auguste Rodin's "The thinker" sat on a toilet at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kindergarten children walk past an installation shaped like Auguste Rodin's "The thinker" sat on a toilet at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A visitor poses for a photo by his friend (not seen), at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A visitor poses for a photo by his friend (not seen), at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A tourist poses for photos by his friend (not seen) next to an installation shaped like Auguste Rodin's sculpture "The Thinker" on a toilet, at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim...more
A tourist poses for photos by his friend (not seen) next to an installation shaped like Auguste Rodin's sculpture "The Thinker" on a toilet, at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kindergarten children look at a statue of a Korean boy responding to the call of nature at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kindergarten children look at a statue of a Korean boy responding to the call of nature at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kindergarten children play at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kindergarten children play at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A tourist talks on his phone while looking at a statue of a Korean boy defecating, at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A tourist talks on his phone while looking at a statue of a Korean boy defecating, at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Visitors prepare to take pictures next to a statue of a defecating Korean boy, at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Visitors prepare to take pictures next to a statue of a defecating Korean boy, at the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Visitors point to a board with a pictogram of the world's toilets, at the Toilet museum in the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Visitors point to a board with a pictogram of the world's toilets, at the Toilet museum in the Toilet Culture Park in Suwon, about 46 km (29 miles) south of Seoul November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Next Slideshows
Black Friday
Scenes from the shopping frenzy known as Black Friday.
Laughter is the best medicine
Inspired by 'Patch' Adams, a group of clowns visit different hospitals throughout Slovenia 2-3 times a week.
Rio's crack problem
Municipal agents approach people showing signs of crack abuse during an operation to offer to send them to the shelters as part of efforts by authorities to end...
Gypsy community demolished
Dozens of families have been living in the gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, Spain for over 50 years, but recently the community has been subject to...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.