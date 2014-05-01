Edition:
Southern California wildfires

<p>People evacuate from their homes as a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds closes in on them in Rancho Cucamonga, California, April 30, 2014. The wind-driven brush fire burning out of control in drought-parched Southern California wildland forced the evacuation of about 1,000 residents north of the town of Rancho Cucamonga, officials said. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>Smoke rises from a charred landscape as a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds spreads in Rancho Cucamonga, California, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>Bert Newman sprays water on his home as a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds closes in on him in Rancho Cucamonga, California, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>Residents run as a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds closes in on them in Rancho Cucamonga, California, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>Firefighters walk through a charred landscape at a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds in Rancho Cucamonga, California, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>Residents evacuate from homes as a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds closes in on them in Rancho Cucamonga, California, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>Firefighters protect homes as a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds blows in Rancho Cucamonga, California, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>A woman evacuates as a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds closes in, in Rancho Cucamonga, California, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>Smoke rises near power lines with Cucamonga Peak in the distance at a wildfire in Rancho Cucamonga, California, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>Residents evacuate from their homes as a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds closes in on them in Rancho Cucamonga, California, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>A police officer mans a roadblock as smoke billows from a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds in Rancho Cucamonga, California April 30, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>Women evacuate with a television as a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds closes in on them in Rancho Cucamonga, California, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

<p>Smoke rises behind a firefighting bulldozer as a wildfire driven by fierce Santa Ana winds blows in Rancho Cucamonga, California, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Thursday, May 01, 2014

