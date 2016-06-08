Souvenirs from the campaign trail
A collection of pins are seen on a board during a Trump campaign rally in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A Bernie Sanders action figure prototype is seen in a photo illustration taken in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Fridge magnets are pictured in Donald Trump's campaign headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Hillary Clinton campaign button. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A t-shirt of a Bernie Sanders supporter adorned with pins at a campaign rally in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Hillary Clinton presidential campaign merchandise at the campaign kick off rally on Roosevelt Island in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Clothing items on display at Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
T-shirts and buttons are displayed for sale at a rally for Ted Cruz in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A pennant in support of Jeb Bush. REUTERS/David Becker
A volunteer pulls off a sticker for Marco Rubio supporters. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
A man passes out Bernie Sanders bumper stickers. REUTERS/David Becker
A car featuring a bumper sticker for Carly Fiorina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A young girl holds a Hillary action figure as she waits in the crowd at a campaign stop in Westminster, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Signs for Martin O'Malley in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Free buttons await supporters of Donald Trump in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A book by Ted Cruz at the RedState Gathering in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A supporter of Jeb Bush poses with a campaign sign. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Supporters of Ted Cruz have soda and cookies during a primary night rally in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Jewish supporter of Hillary Clinton shows off his "Hillary" inscribed yarmulke skullcap. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Ted Cruz buttons sit for sale. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Signs supporting Ben Carson at Iowa State University. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A sticker is seen on a shirt pocket at the Freedom 2015 National Religious Liberties Conference in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A Clinton supporter holds up a sign in San Antonio, Texas. REUTERS/Darren Abate
Campaign buttons for Jeb Bush. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman's pin is pictured as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event in Bedford, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Campaign buttons for Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Jim Young
A student stands next to a Jeb Bush sign in Conway, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A supporter of Donald Trump at a rally in Norcross, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
