Soviet-era apartments set for demolition
A worker passes a building, which is part of the old five-storey apartment blocks demolition project launched by the city authorities, in Moscow, Russia. The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens from shoddy Soviet-era apartment...more
An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building. Moscow residents are also concerned about the location and quality of the planned new accommodation, a lack of services and infrastructure and about threats the redevelopment may...more
An excavator wrecks a building, which is part of the old five-storey apartment blocks demolition project. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has dominated Russian politics for 17 years and is widely expected to seek another term next March,...more
An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building. In the 1950s, the Soviet Union began mass-producing cheap, prefabricated housing to accommodate millions of people who had been living in overcrowded communal flats and even in...more
An interior view shows a staircase in an old five-storey apartment building. The then-Soviet leader, Nikita Khrushchev, said the apartments, with low ceilings and tiny kitchens and popularly dubbed "khrushevki" after him, would be lived in for no...more
Debris of a building are seen in front of a newly built residential house in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger plays with her cats on the balcony of her apartment in a building to be demolished under the city authorities' renovation plan, in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger sits in her apartment in a building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger shows the kitchen of her apartment in a building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger stands at a staircase outside her apartment in a building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Zoya, a local resident who supports the city authorities' renovation plan, lifts a board on the floor while showing her apartment in a building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Local residents who support the city authorities' renovation plan, gather outside a residential building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man walks past a residential building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Local residents gather outside a residential building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An excavator is seen in front of a newly built residential house as it wrecks a building, which is part of the old five-storey apartment blocks demolition project. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
