Space odyssey

The tempestuous stellar nursery called the Carina Nebula, located 7,500 light-years away from Earth in the southern constellation Carina. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2010
A fledgling solar system containing deep within it enough water vapor to fill all the oceans on Earth five times, located in our Milky Way galaxy about 1,000 light years from Earth in the constellation Perseus. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech

Reuters / Wednesday, August 29, 2007
A view of a Saturn-sized planet orbiting 79 Ceti. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2009
An aesthetic close-up of cosmic clouds and stellar winds featuring LL Orionis, interacting with the Orion Nebula flow. Adrift in Orion's stellar nursery and still in its formative years, variable star LL Orionis produces a wind more energetic than the wind from our own middle-aged Sun. REUTERS/NASA, ESA and the Hubble Heritage Team

Reuters / Monday, February 04, 2013
An artist's impression shows a sunset seen from the super-Earth Gliese 667 Cc. Astronomers have estimated there are tens of billions of such rocky worlds orbiting faint red dwarf stars in the Milky Way alone. REUTERS/ESO/L. Calcada

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2012
A Hubble telescope photograph of the iconic Eagle Nebula's Pillars of Creation. By comparing 1995 and 2014 pictures, astronomers noticed a lengthening of a narrow jet-like feature that may have been ejected from a newly forming star. Over the intervening 19 years, this jet has stretched farther into space, across an additional 60 billion miles, at an estimated speed of about 450,000 miles per hour, according to NASA. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Hubble

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
The Jupiter-size extrasolar planet, HD 189733b, being eclipsed by its parent star. The planet is a 'hot Jupiter', so close to its parent star that it completes an orbit in only 2.2 days. REUTERS/ESA/NASA/M. Kornmesser (ESA/Hubble)/STScI.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2008
Star V838 Monocerotis's - V838 Mon - light echo, which is about six light years in diameter. REUTERS/ NASA, ESA, H. E. Bond (STScI)

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2011
An icy planet-forming disk around a young star called TW Hydrae, located about 175 light-years away in the Hydra, or Sea Serpent, constellation. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2011
A section of the Tarantula Nebula, located within the Large Magellanic Cloud. The LMC is a small nearby galaxy that orbits our galaxy, the Milky Way, and appears as a blurred blob in our skies. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Hubble

Reuters / Tuesday, October 21, 2014
The planet Kepler-16b with its two stars. The cold planet, with its gaseous surface, is not thought to be habitable. The largest of the two stars, a K dwarf, is about 69 percent the mass of our sun, and the smallest, a red dwarf, is about 20 percent the sun's mass. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2011
The first visible-light snapshot of a planet circling another star. Estimated to be no more than three times Jupiter's mass the planet, called Fomalhaut b, orbits the bright southern star Fomalhaut, located 25 light-years away. REUTERS/NASA/ESA

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2008
A newly discovered planet, designated by the unglamorous identifier of OGLE-2005-BLG-390Lb, orbits a red star five times less massive than the Sun and located at a distance of about 20,000 light years. REUTERS/ESO

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Kepler-22b, the most Earth-like planet ever discovered, is circling a star 600 light years away. It is the smallest and the best positioned to have liquid water on its surface - among the ingredients necessary for life on Earth. REUTERS/NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2011
A view of the Whirlpool Galaxy's curving arms where newborn stars reside and its yellowish central core that serves as home for older stars. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
A Jupiter-sized planet passing in front of its parent star. Such events are called transits. When the planet transits the star, the star's apparent brightness drops by a few percent for a short period. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/G. Bacon

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2006
A view of gas pillars in the M16 Eagle Nebula. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
One of the largest mosaics ever assembled from Hubble photos shows several million young stars vying for attention amid a raucous stellar breeding ground in 30 Doradus, a star-forming complex located in the heart of the Tarantula nebula. REUTERS/NASA/ESA

Reuters / Tuesday, April 17, 2012
Dwarf planet Ceres is seen in the main asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. Ceres, one of the most intriguing objects in the solar system, is gushing water vapor from its frigid surface into space, in a finding that raises questions about whether it might be hospitable to life. REUTERS/NASA/ESA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2014
A baffling planet, known as HAT-P-1, that is much larger than theory predicts. The planet has a radius about 1.38 times Jupiter's but contains only half Jupiter's mass. REUTERS/David A. Aguilar

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2006
Image taken from Hubble space telescope shows a crater on an object called 8405 Asbolus, a 48 mile-wide chuck of ice and dust that lies between Saturn and Uranus. Astronomers using the telescope found what looks like a fresh water crater less than 10 million years old, exposing underlying ice that is apparently unlike any yet seen. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
An image of the Antennae galaxies, as the two galaxies smash together, during which time billions of stars are born, mostly in groups and clusters. The brightest and most compact of these are called super star clusters. REUTERS/NASA, ESA/Hubble/B. Whitmore/Space Telescope Science Institute

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2006
A newly discovered planet-like object, dubbed "Sedna" is seen in this artist's concept released by NASA March 26, 2014. Astronomers have found a small icy body far beyond Pluto and the Kuiper Belt, a discovery that calls into question exactly what was going on during the early days of the solar system. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 26, 2014
Kepler-11, a sun-like star around which six planets orbit. At times, two or more planets pass in front of the star at once, as shown in a simultaneous transit of three planets. REUTERS/Tim Pyle/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, February 02, 2011
A massive star known as Eta Carinae in our Milky Way galaxy that experts believe might explode in a supernova in the astronomically near future. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2007
A rich starry sky fills the view from an ancient gas-giant planet in the core of the globular star cluster M4. The 13-billion-year-old planet orbits a helium white-dwarf star and the millisecond pulsar B1620-26, seen at lower left. The globular cluster is deficient in heavier elements for making planets, so the existence of such a world implies that planet formation may have been quite efficient in the early universe. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
A spiral galaxy known as NGC 1433, about 32 million light-years from Earth. REUTERS/ESA/Hubble/NASA

Reuters / Friday, July 11, 2014
A new view of the Eagle Nebula, one of the two largest and sharpest images Hubble Space Telescope has ever taken. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2006
An image of a small region within a hotbed of star formation M17, also known as the Omega or Swan Nebula, located about 5,500 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/J. Hester

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
U Camelopardalis, or U Cam for short, a star nearing the end of its life located in the constellation of Camelopardalis, near the North Celestial Pole. REUTERS/ESA/Hubble, NASA and H. Olofsson

Reuters / Saturday, July 07, 2012
