Space odysseys

A mottled landscape showing the impact crater Tycho had on Earth's Moon is seen in this NASA's Hubble Telescope handout image released to Reuters May 4, 2012, taken in preparation to observe the transit of Venus across the Sun's face from June 5 to 6, 2012. The Hubble cannot look at the Sun directly, so astronomers are planning to point the telescope at Earth's moon, using it as a mirror to capture reflected sunlight and isolate the small fraction of the light that passes through Venus's atmosphere. Imprinted on that small amount of light are the fingerprints of the planet's atmospheric makeup. These observations will mimic a technique that is already being used to sample the atmospheres of giant planets outside our solar system passing in front of their stars. In the case of the Venus transit observations, astronomers already know the chemical makeup of Venus's atmosphere, and that it does not show signs of life on the planet. But the Venus transit will be used to test whether this technique will have a chance of detecting the very faint fingerprints of an Earth-like planet, even one that might be habitable for life, outside our solar system that similarly transits its own star. Venus is an excellent proxy because it is similar in size and mass to our planet. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, and D. Ehrenreich (Institut de Planetologie et d'Astrophysique de Grenoble (IPAG)/CNRS/Universite Joseph Fourier)/Handout