Space odysseys

The Square Kilometre Array (SKA) radio telescope project is seen in his artists impression image made available by the Manchester based SKA Organisation, May 25, 2012. The location of the huge radio telescope, strong enough to detect extraterrestrial life in the far reaches of the universe, could be settled on Friday when the group in charge of the project meets in the Netherlands. When completed in 2024, the "Square Kilometre Array" (SKA) will be made up of 3,000 dishes, each 15 metres wide, together with many more antennae, that will stretch over 3,000 km (1,864 miles). Scanning the sky 10,000 times faster and with 50 times the sensitivity of any other telescope, it will be used to study the origins of the universe and will be able to detect weak signals that could indicate the presence of extraterrestrial life. A joint bid between Australia and New Zealand to host the telescope is pitted against South Africa for a $2 billion project that will bestow an economic boost and major scientific prestige on the winner. REUTERS/Handout - SKA Organisation/Swinburne Astronomy