Space odysseys
Saturn's rings and our planet Earth and its moon are seen in this image taken by the wide-angle camera on NASA's Cassini spacecraft July 19, 2013. Earth, which is 898 million miles (1.44 billion km) away in this image, appears as a blue dot at center right; the moon can be seen as a fainter protrusion off its right side. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Handout via Reuters
NASA picture inside the Cupola aboard the International Space Station shows NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, an Expedition 36 flight engineer, using a 400mm lens on a digital still camera to photograph a target of opportunity on Earth some 250 miles below him in this NASA image released on June 10, 2013. Cassidy has been aboard the orbital outpost since late March and will continue his stay into September. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
China's Shenzhou 10 spacecraft and its carrier Long March 2-F rocket are seen being transferred to its launching site at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan, Gansu province June 3, 2013. China will launch the Shenzhou 10 space ship, its next manned rocket, in the middle of this month, carrying three astronauts to an experimental space module, state media said on Monday, the latest stage of an ambitious plan to build a space station. REUTERS/Stringer
NASA Glenn's Propulsion System Laboratory (PSL) lead technician John Wargo inspects an inlet ducting, upstream of a Honeywell ALF 502 engine that was recently used for the NASA Engine Icing Validation test, in Cleveland, Ohio in this NASA handout photo released June 11, 2013. The test allows engine manufacturers to simulate flying through the upper atmosphere, where large amounts of icing particles can be ingested and cause flame outs or a loss of engine power on aircrafts. REUTERS/Bridget R. Caswell/Wyle Information Systems, LLC/NASA/Handout via Reuters
Flight engineer Luca Parmitano rides the Canadarm2 to an International Space Station worksite during a July 9, 2013 Expedition 36 spacewalk in this still handout image taken from NASA TV footage. Two Expedition 36 astronauts, including Parmitano, are venturing outside the International Space Station Tuesday on the first of two July spacewalks to prepare the orbiting complex for a new Russian module and perform additional installations on the station’s backbone. REUTERS/NASA TV/Handout via Reuters
An Orthodox priest (C) conducts a blessing service in front of the Soyuz TMA-09M spacecraft on the launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome May 27, 2013. Soyuz with U.S. astronaut Karen Nyber, Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin is due to travel to the International Space Station on May 29 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The sun is captured over Earth's horizon by one of the Expedition 36 crew members aboard the International Space Station, as the orbital outpost was above a point in southwestern Minnesota in this May 21, 2013 photo courtesy of NASA. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
The Pavlof Volcano in Alaska is pictured in this May 18, 2013 NASA handout photo taken by astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Situated in the Aleutian Arc about 625 miles (1,000 km) southwest of Anchorage, Pavlof began erupting on May 13, 2013. The volcano jetted lava into the air and spewed an ash cloud 20,000 feet (6,000 m) high. NASA/Handout via Reuters
This undated NASA handout diagram shows the orbits of several moons located close to the planet Neptune. All of them were discovered in 1989 by NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft, with the exception of S/2004 N 1 (circled), which was discovered in archival Hubble Space Telescope images taken from 2004 to 2009. An astronomer studying archived images of Neptune taken by the Hubble Space Telescope has found designated S/2004 N 1, a 14th moon, orbiting the planet, NASA said on July 15, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Handout via Reuters
Visitors Allison Brown and Matthew Garrison from St. Petersburg, Florida view the space shuttle Atlantis on the opening day of its exhibit at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida June 29, 2013. The developers of the exhibit have raised the 150,000-pound (68,000-kg) spaceship 30 feet (9 meters) into the air and tilted it 43 degrees over on its left side, simulating the vehicle in flight. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Comet ISON hurtling toward the Sun at a whopping 48,000 miles per hour is captured in this time-lapse image made from a sequence of pictures taken May 8, 2013, by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. At the time the images were taken, the comet was 403 million miles from Earth, between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. Unlike a firework, the comet is not combusting, but in fact is pretty cold. Its skyrocket-looking tail is really a streamer of gas and dust bleeding off the icy nucleus, which is surrounded by a bright, star-like-looking coma. The pressure of the solar wind sweeps the material into a tail, like a breeze blowing a windsock. As the comet warms while it moves closer to the Sun, its rate of sublimation will increase. The comet will get brighter and the tail will grow longer. The comet is predicted to reach naked-eye visibility in November. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)/Handout via Reuters
The location of a newly discovered moon, designated S/2004 N 1, orbiting Neptune, is seen in this composite Hubble Space Telescope handout image taken in August 2009. The new moon is the 14th known moon to be circling the distant blue-green planet. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/M. Showalter/SETI Institute/Handout via Reuters
The Andromeda galaxy is shown in this NASA handout photo released April 29, 2013 from the Herschel space observatory. Cool lanes of forming stars are revealed in the finest detail yet. Herschel is a European Space Agency mission with important NASA participation. Andromeda, also known as M31, is the nearest major galaxy to our own Milky Way at a distance of 2.5 million light-years, making it an ideal natural laboratory to study star formation and galaxy evolution according to NASA. REUTERS/ESA/Herschel/PACS & SPIRE Consortium, O. Krause, HSC, H. Linz/Handout
The Orion nebula highlighting fledgling stars hidden in gas and clouds is shown in this NASA handout photo released April 29, 2013. It shows infrared observations taken by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope and the European Space Agency's Herschel mission, in which NASA plays an important role. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/JPL-Caltech/IRAM/Handout
A dynamic swirling mass of plasma is seen spinning above the Sun's surface for over 36 hours on June 16 - 17, 2013, in this handout image provided by NASA. The mass was accompanied by two smaller prominences, which was also being pushed and pulled around by magnetic forces, according to NASA. REUTERS/NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory/Handout via Reuters
Lenticular Galaxy NGC 524 is shown as seen with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope in this undated NASA handout. This galaxy is located in the constellation of Pisces, some 90 million light-years from Earth. REUTERS/ESA/Hubble & NASA/Handout via Reuters
NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg, currently serving as part of Expedition 36 aboard the International Space Station, demonstrates how she washes her hair in zero gravity in this still image taken from NASA video released July 12, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
Relative sizes of Kepler habitable zone planets discovered as of April 18, 2013 in this artist's rendition provided by NASA. (L to R) Kepler-22b, Kepler-69c, Kepler-62e, Kepler 62f and Earth. Scientists using NASA's Kepler space telescope have found the best candidates yet for habitable worlds beyond the solar system officials said Thursday. REUTERS/NASA Amers/JPL-Caltech/Handout
The state of Texas is captured by one of the NASA Expedition 36 crew members aboard the International Space Station, some 240 miles above Earth, used a 50mm lens in this image released on June 27, 2013. The largest metro area, Dallas-Fort Worth, often referred to informally as the Metroplex, is the heavily cloud-covered area at the top center of the photo. Neighboring Oklahoma, on the north side of the Red River, less than 100 miles to the north of the Metroplex, appears to be experiencing thunderstorms. The Houston metropolitan area, including the coastal city of Galveston, is at lower right. To the east near the Texas border with Louisiana, the metropolitan area of Beaumont-Port Arthur appears as a smaller blotch of light, also hugging the coast of the Texas Gulf. Moving inland to the left side of the picture one can delineate the San Antonio metro area. The capital city of Austin can be seen to the northeast of San Antonio. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
This new Chandra image of M83, a spiral galaxy about 15 million light years from Earth, is one of the deepest X-ray observations ever made of a supernova from a spiral galaxy beyond our own as shown in this imaged released on July 29, 2013. This full-field view of the spiral galaxy shows the low, medium, and high-energy X-rays observed by Chandra in red, green, and blue respectively. The new X-ray data from the remnant of SN 1957D, because it was the fourth supernova to be discovered in the year 1957, provide important information about the nature of this explosion that astronomers think happened when a massive star ran out of fuel and collapsed. The distribution of X-rays with energy suggests that SN 1957D contains a neutron star, a rapidly spinning, dense star formed when the core of pre-supernova star collapsed. This neutron star, or pulsar, may be producing a cocoon of charged particles moving at close to the speed of light known as a pulsar wind nebula. If this interpretation is confirmed, the pulsar in SN 1957D is observed at an age of 55 years, one of the youngest pulsars ever seen. The remnant of SN 1979C in the galaxy M100 contains another candidate for the youngest pulsar, but astronomers are still unsure whether there is a black hole or a pulsar at the center of SN 1979C. REUTERS/X-ray: NASA/CXC/STScI/K.Long et al., Optical: NASA/STScI/Handout via Reuters
The Saturn moons Mimas and Pandora are shown in this handout photo taken May 14, 2013 by NASA's Cassini spacecraft and provided by NASA July 30, 2013. Pandora's small size means that it lacks sufficient gravity to pull itself into a round shape like its larger sibling, Mimas. Researchers believe that the elongated shape of Pandora (50 miles, or 81 kilometers across) may hold clues to how it and other moons near Saturn's rings formed. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Handout via Reuters
This astronaut photograph provides a panoramic view of most of the length of the Red Sea as dust plume surges out from Egypt (L) over the Red Sea and reaching most of the way to Saudi Arabia (R) as seen from the International Space Station (ISS) in this image taken on June 22, 2013 and released on July 10, 2013. The northernmost end, the Gulf of Suez, is just visible at the top center of the image and is fully 1,900 km (1,200 miles) in ground distance from the ISS. The Nile River snakes its way northward through the Sahara Desert on the left. The point source of this plume is the delta of the southern Egyptian river Khor Baraka. Astronaut images have shown that this delta is a common source for dust plumes, mainly because it is a relatively large area of exposed, loose sand and clay that can be easily lofted into the air. The river also cuts a narrow valley through a high range of hills that channels the wind, making it blow faster. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
Chinese astronaut Nie Haisheng waves before getting out of the re-entry capsule of China's Shenzhou-10 spacecraft after it landed at its main landing site in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 26, 2013. Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Wednesday, touching down in north China's Inner Mongolia after a successful 15-day mission in which they docked with a manned space laboratory. REUTERS/China Daily
