Pictures | Sat Jan 10, 2015 | 11:16pm EST

SpaceX rocket launch

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rocket blasted off, but narrowly failed a novel test to land itself on a platform in the ocean. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Michael Berrigan

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. REUTERS/Mike Brown

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
