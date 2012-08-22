Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 22, 2012 | 3:36pm EDT

Spain's long march

<p>Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. The march, led by Marinaleda's Mayor and IU (izquierda Unida) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (unseen), will continue across the region through blistering summer heat in a bid to persuade other local leaders to refuse compliance with government reforms. The town of Jodar currently has Andalusia's highest unemployment rate. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. The march, led by Marinaleda's Mayor and IU (izquierda Unida) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo...more

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. The march, led by Marinaleda's Mayor and IU (izquierda Unida) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (unseen), will continue across the region through blistering summer heat in a bid to persuade other local leaders to refuse compliance with government reforms. The town of Jodar currently has Andalusia's highest unemployment rate. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
1 / 30
<p>Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
2 / 30
<p>Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
3 / 30
<p>A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
4 / 30
<p>A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) cools off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) cools off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) cools off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
5 / 30
<p>A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving at Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving at Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving at Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
6 / 30
<p>Andres Vargas, 50, a member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers), takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Andres Vargas, 50, a member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers), takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon...more

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Andres Vargas, 50, a member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers), takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
7 / 30
<p>Agricultural laborers and members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) raise their fists as they sing the Andalusian anthem at the end of an assembly during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, at the main square in Jimena, southern late Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Agricultural laborers and members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) raise their fists as they sing the Andalusian anthem at the end of an assembly during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, at the main square in...more

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Agricultural laborers and members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) raise their fists as they sing the Andalusian anthem at the end of an assembly during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, at the main square in Jimena, southern late Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
8 / 30
<p>A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) lies on the floor as he rests on the Andalusian flag during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, in Jimena, southern late Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) lies on the floor as he rests on the Andalusian flag during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, in Jimena, southern late Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) lies on the floor as he rests on the Andalusian flag during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, in Jimena, southern late Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
9 / 30
<p>Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C, with beard), temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) shout the slogan, "Hold up your hands, this is a robbery," during a protest outside a Santander bank branch, as Spanish Civil Guards guard its entrance, in Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C, with beard), temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) shout the slogan, "Hold up your hands, this is a robbery,"...more

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C, with beard), temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) shout the slogan, "Hold up your hands, this is a robbery," during a protest outside a Santander bank branch, as Spanish Civil Guards guard its entrance, in Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
10 / 30
<p>Marinaleda's Mayor and IU (Izquierda Unida) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (R) and General Secretary of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) Diego Canamero raise their fists as they sing the Andalusian anthem with temporary agricultural workers and members of the SAT at the end of an assembly in Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Marinaleda's Mayor and IU (Izquierda Unida) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (R) and General Secretary of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) Diego Canamero raise their fists as they sing the Andalusian anthem with temporary...more

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Marinaleda's Mayor and IU (Izquierda Unida) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (R) and General Secretary of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) Diego Canamero raise their fists as they sing the Andalusian anthem with temporary agricultural workers and members of the SAT at the end of an assembly in Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
11 / 30
<p>Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) are silhouetted as they march along a road near Pegalajar, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) are silhouetted as they march along a road near Pegalajar, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon...more

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) are silhouetted as they march along a road near Pegalajar, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
12 / 30
<p>A temporary agricultural worker shouts slogans during an assembly in Mancha Real, southern Spain late August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A temporary agricultural worker shouts slogans during an assembly in Mancha Real, southern Spain late August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A temporary agricultural worker shouts slogans during an assembly in Mancha Real, southern Spain late August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
13 / 30
<p>Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) march along a road near Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) march along a road near Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) march along a road near Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
14 / 30
<p>Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) take a bath to cool off with a hose after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) take a bath to cool off with a hose after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. ...more

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) take a bath to cool off with a hose after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
15 / 30
<p>A temporary agricultural worker takes a bath after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A temporary agricultural worker takes a bath after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A temporary agricultural worker takes a bath after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
16 / 30
<p>General Secretary of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) Diego Canamero (C), temporary agricultural workers and members of the SAT take a bath to cool off with a hose after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

General Secretary of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) Diego Canamero (C), temporary agricultural workers and members of the SAT take a bath to cool off with a hose after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching...more

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

General Secretary of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) Diego Canamero (C), temporary agricultural workers and members of the SAT take a bath to cool off with a hose after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
17 / 30
<p>Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C) shouts slogans as he sits at the entrance of the Corte Ingles department store, after marching with temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT), on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C) shouts slogans as he sits at the entrance of the Corte Ingles department store, after marching with temporary agricultural workers and members of the...more

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C) shouts slogans as he sits at the entrance of the Corte Ingles department store, after marching with temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT), on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
18 / 30
<p>People wait with drums in support to temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

People wait with drums in support to temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

People wait with drums in support to temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
19 / 30
<p>People raise their fists from a bridge in support of temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

People raise their fists from a bridge in support of temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon...more

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

People raise their fists from a bridge in support of temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
20 / 30
<p>Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest at a gas station as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march near Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest at a gas station as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march near Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest at a gas station as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march near Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
21 / 30
<p>An organizer places bottles of water for temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march near Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

An organizer places bottles of water for temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march near Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

An organizer places bottles of water for temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march near Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
22 / 30
<p>Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo walks with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, as he explains to photographers how they occupied it illegally, during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo walks with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's...more

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo walks with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, as he explains to photographers how they occupied it illegally, during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
23 / 30
<p>Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C) uses a megaphone to speak with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) during an assembly inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally, during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C) uses a megaphone to speak with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) during an assembly inside a property belonging to...more

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C) uses a megaphone to speak with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) during an assembly inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally, during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
24 / 30
<p>Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo looks on inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT), during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo looks on inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally with agricultural workers and...more

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo looks on inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT), during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
25 / 30
<p>Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally, during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally, during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos,...more

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally, during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
26 / 30
<p>Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos,...more

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
27 / 30
<p>Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) take a bath in a swimming pool inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) take a bath in a swimming pool inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally during the first day of...more

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) take a bath in a swimming pool inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
28 / 30
<p>Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo poses for a photograph near a swimming pool inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT), during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo poses for a photograph near a swimming pool inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally...more

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo poses for a photograph near a swimming pool inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT), during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
29 / 30
<p>Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo talks on his phone inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT), during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo talks on his phone inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally with agricultural...more

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo talks on his phone inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT), during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Life in Florida

Life in Florida

Next Slideshows

Life in Florida

Life in Florida

As the Republican convention heads to Tampa, a look at life in the pivotal election swing state of Florida.

Aug 22 2012
Anders Breivik's prison

Anders Breivik's prison

A look inside the prison where Norwegian mass killer Anders Breivik is being held.

Aug 22 2012
Obama and teleprompters

Obama and teleprompters

President Obama using teleprompters.

Aug 21 2012
Longest lived women: Hong Kong

Longest lived women: Hong Kong

Hong Kong women are now the longest-lived women in the world, overtaking a record formerly held by Japan.

Aug 21 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast