Spain's long march
Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. The march, led by Marinaleda's Mayor and IU (izquierda Unida) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo...more
Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. The march, led by Marinaleda's Mayor and IU (izquierda Unida) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (unseen), will continue across the region through blistering summer heat in a bid to persuade other local leaders to refuse compliance with government reforms. The town of Jodar currently has Andalusia's highest unemployment rate. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) march along a road between the towns of Jodar and Bedmar, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) cools off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) cools off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving at Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving at Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Andres Vargas, 50, a member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers), takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon...more
Andres Vargas, 50, a member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers), takes a bath to cool off in a fountain after arriving to Jimena during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, southern Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Agricultural laborers and members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) raise their fists as they sing the Andalusian anthem at the end of an assembly during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, at the main square in...more
Agricultural laborers and members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) raise their fists as they sing the Andalusian anthem at the end of an assembly during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, at the main square in Jimena, southern late Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) lies on the floor as he rests on the Andalusian flag during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, in Jimena, southern late Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) lies on the floor as he rests on the Andalusian flag during the first day of a march between the town of Jodar and Jaen, in Jimena, southern late Spain August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C, with beard), temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) shout the slogan, "Hold up your hands, this is a robbery,"...more
Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C, with beard), temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) shout the slogan, "Hold up your hands, this is a robbery," during a protest outside a Santander bank branch, as Spanish Civil Guards guard its entrance, in Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Marinaleda's Mayor and IU (Izquierda Unida) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (R) and General Secretary of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) Diego Canamero raise their fists as they sing the Andalusian anthem with temporary...more
Marinaleda's Mayor and IU (Izquierda Unida) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (R) and General Secretary of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) Diego Canamero raise their fists as they sing the Andalusian anthem with temporary agricultural workers and members of the SAT at the end of an assembly in Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) are silhouetted as they march along a road near Pegalajar, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon...more
Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) are silhouetted as they march along a road near Pegalajar, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A temporary agricultural worker shouts slogans during an assembly in Mancha Real, southern Spain late August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A temporary agricultural worker shouts slogans during an assembly in Mancha Real, southern Spain late August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) march along a road near Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) march along a road near Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) take a bath to cool off with a hose after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. ...more
Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) take a bath to cool off with a hose after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A temporary agricultural worker takes a bath after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A temporary agricultural worker takes a bath after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
General Secretary of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) Diego Canamero (C), temporary agricultural workers and members of the SAT take a bath to cool off with a hose after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching...more
General Secretary of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers) Diego Canamero (C), temporary agricultural workers and members of the SAT take a bath to cool off with a hose after arriving at Mancha Real, southern Spain August 17, 2012, while marching between the towns of Jimena and Pegalajar. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C) shouts slogans as he sits at the entrance of the Corte Ingles department store, after marching with temporary agricultural workers and members of the...more
Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C) shouts slogans as he sits at the entrance of the Corte Ingles department store, after marching with temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT), on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People wait with drums in support to temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People wait with drums in support to temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People raise their fists from a bridge in support of temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon...more
People raise their fists from a bridge in support of temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march in Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest at a gas station as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march near Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest at a gas station as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march near Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An organizer places bottles of water for temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march near Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An organizer places bottles of water for temporary agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) as they walk along a road, on the last day of a march near Jaen, southern Spain August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo walks with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's...more
Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo walks with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, as he explains to photographers how they occupied it illegally, during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C) uses a megaphone to speak with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) during an assembly inside a property belonging to...more
Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (C) uses a megaphone to speak with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) during an assembly inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally, during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo looks on inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally with agricultural workers and...more
Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo looks on inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT), during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally, during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos,...more
Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally, during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos,...more
Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) take a bath in a swimming pool inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally during the first day of...more
Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) take a bath in a swimming pool inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo poses for a photograph near a swimming pool inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally...more
Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo poses for a photograph near a swimming pool inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT), during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo talks on his phone inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally with agricultural...more
Marinaleda's Mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo talks on his phone inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after he occupied it illegally with agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT), during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
