Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 11, 2012 | 5:10pm EDT

Spanish coal miners riot

<p>A protester bleeds from a head injury as she is detained by riot police during clashes between supporters of Spanish coal miners and riot police as they ended a "Marcha Negra" (Black March) near the Industry Ministry in Madrid, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna </p>

A protester bleeds from a head injury as she is detained by riot police during clashes between supporters of Spanish coal miners and riot police as they ended a "Marcha Negra" (Black March) near the Industry Ministry in Madrid, July 11, 2012....more

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A protester bleeds from a head injury as she is detained by riot police during clashes between supporters of Spanish coal miners and riot police as they ended a "Marcha Negra" (Black March) near the Industry Ministry in Madrid, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
1 / 37
<p>A coal miner fires handmade rockets during a clash with the Spanish national riot police inside "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A coal miner fires handmade rockets during a clash with the Spanish national riot police inside "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A coal miner fires handmade rockets during a clash with the Spanish national riot police inside "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
2 / 37
<p>A coal miner burns a wood barricade in the surrounding of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A coal miner burns a wood barricade in the surrounding of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A coal miner burns a wood barricade in the surrounding of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
3 / 37
<p>Coal miners fire handmade rockets during a clash with the Spanish national riot police inside "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

Coal miners fire handmade rockets during a clash with the Spanish national riot police inside "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Coal miners fire handmade rockets during a clash with the Spanish national riot police inside "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
4 / 37
<p>Coal miners fire handmade rockets during a clash with the Spanish national riot police inside "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

Coal miners fire handmade rockets during a clash with the Spanish national riot police inside "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Coal miners fire handmade rockets during a clash with the Spanish national riot police inside "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
5 / 37
<p>The wife of a coal miner screams at the riot civil guard from the window of her home during clashes in Cinera, near Leon, northern Spain, July 3, 2012. The poster on the window reads: "Not the end of mining." REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

The wife of a coal miner screams at the riot civil guard from the window of her home during clashes in Cinera, near Leon, northern Spain, July 3, 2012. The poster on the window reads: "Not the end of mining." REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

The wife of a coal miner screams at the riot civil guard from the window of her home during clashes in Cinera, near Leon, northern Spain, July 3, 2012. The poster on the window reads: "Not the end of mining." REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
6 / 37
<p>A homemade rocket impact is seen on the windshield of the vehicle of Spanish riot police fired by the coal miners during the clashes in the surroundings of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A homemade rocket impact is seen on the windshield of the vehicle of Spanish riot police fired by the coal miners during the clashes in the surroundings of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. ...more

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A homemade rocket impact is seen on the windshield of the vehicle of Spanish riot police fired by the coal miners during the clashes in the surroundings of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
7 / 37
<p>A coal miner fires homemade rockets during clashes between miners and the riot civil guard in Cinera, near Leon, northern Spain, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A coal miner fires homemade rockets during clashes between miners and the riot civil guard in Cinera, near Leon, northern Spain, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A coal miner fires homemade rockets during clashes between miners and the riot civil guard in Cinera, near Leon, northern Spain, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
8 / 37
<p>Relatives of coal miners react during clashes between the miners and Guardia Civil officers inside a village in Cinera near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

Relatives of coal miners react during clashes between the miners and Guardia Civil officers inside a village in Cinera near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Relatives of coal miners react during clashes between the miners and Guardia Civil officers inside a village in Cinera near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
9 / 37
<p>A miner kicks a gas canister fired by the Spanish national riot police during the clashes between police and miners inside the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. The coal miners are protesting against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A miner kicks a gas canister fired by the Spanish national riot police during the clashes between police and miners inside the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. The coal miners are protesting against the...more

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A miner kicks a gas canister fired by the Spanish national riot police during the clashes between police and miners inside the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. The coal miners are protesting against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
10 / 37
<p>A coal miner stays on the lookout for the arrival of riot police in front of a burning barricade on motorway A-66, between Asturias and Leon in Pola de Lena, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 26, 2012. The miners were protesting against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

A coal miner stays on the lookout for the arrival of riot police in front of a burning barricade on motorway A-66, between Asturias and Leon in Pola de Lena, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 26, 2012. The miners were protesting against the...more

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A coal miner stays on the lookout for the arrival of riot police in front of a burning barricade on motorway A-66, between Asturias and Leon in Pola de Lena, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 26, 2012. The miners were protesting against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
11 / 37
<p>Two coal miners carry a trunk to make a barricade in the surrounding of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

Two coal miners carry a trunk to make a barricade in the surrounding of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Two coal miners carry a trunk to make a barricade in the surrounding of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
12 / 37
<p>A demonstrator is arrested by two civil guards after clashes between miners and the riot civil guard in Cinera, near Leon, northern Spain, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A demonstrator is arrested by two civil guards after clashes between miners and the riot civil guard in Cinera, near Leon, northern Spain, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A demonstrator is arrested by two civil guards after clashes between miners and the riot civil guard in Cinera, near Leon, northern Spain, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
13 / 37
<p>A coal miner uses a plank to make a burning barricade in front of the main gate of the "Pozo Santiago" mine in Caborana, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A coal miner uses a plank to make a burning barricade in front of the main gate of the "Pozo Santiago" mine in Caborana, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A coal miner uses a plank to make a burning barricade in front of the main gate of the "Pozo Santiago" mine in Caborana, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
14 / 37
<p>A homemade rocket fired by coal miners explodes in front of the Spanish riot police during the clashes in the surroundings of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A homemade rocket fired by coal miners explodes in front of the Spanish riot police during the clashes in the surroundings of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A homemade rocket fired by coal miners explodes in front of the Spanish riot police during the clashes in the surroundings of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
15 / 37
<p>A coal miner holds homemade rockets before clashes with riot civil guards in Cinera, near Leon, northern Spain, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A coal miner holds homemade rockets before clashes with riot civil guards in Cinera, near Leon, northern Spain, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A coal miner holds homemade rockets before clashes with riot civil guards in Cinera, near Leon, northern Spain, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
16 / 37
<p>A coal miner jumps over a barricade before clashes with riot civil guards in Cinera, near Leon, northern Spain, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A coal miner jumps over a barricade before clashes with riot civil guards in Cinera, near Leon, northern Spain, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A coal miner jumps over a barricade before clashes with riot civil guards in Cinera, near Leon, northern Spain, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
17 / 37
<p>Coal miner Rocio Antela, 29, protests with other demonstrators against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production in front of the Regional Parliament on the 33rd day of the strike in Oviedo, northern Spain, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

Coal miner Rocio Antela, 29, protests with other demonstrators against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production in front of the Regional Parliament on the 33rd day of the strike in Oviedo, northern Spain, June 29, 2012. ...more

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Coal miner Rocio Antela, 29, protests with other demonstrators against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production in front of the Regional Parliament on the 33rd day of the strike in Oviedo, northern Spain, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
18 / 37
<p>Women miners, who are relatives of coal miners, make a roadblock in front of the entrance of the mine "Pozo Santiago" in Caborana, northern Spain, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

Women miners, who are relatives of coal miners, make a roadblock in front of the entrance of the mine "Pozo Santiago" in Caborana, northern Spain, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Women miners, who are relatives of coal miners, make a roadblock in front of the entrance of the mine "Pozo Santiago" in Caborana, northern Spain, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
19 / 37
<p>Coal miners fire rockets at Guardia Civil officers during clashes in Cinera near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

Coal miners fire rockets at Guardia Civil officers during clashes in Cinera near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Coal miners fire rockets at Guardia Civil officers during clashes in Cinera near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
20 / 37
<p>Guardia Civil officers arrive at the scene during clashes with coal miners in Cinera village near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

Guardia Civil officers arrive at the scene during clashes with coal miners in Cinera village near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Guardia Civil officers arrive at the scene during clashes with coal miners in Cinera village near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
21 / 37
<p>A coal miner drinks water as he walks along the N 630 road on the Pajares mountain pass on the second day of the "Marcha Negra" (Black March) from Mieres to Madrid, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

A coal miner drinks water as he walks along the N 630 road on the Pajares mountain pass on the second day of the "Marcha Negra" (Black March) from Mieres to Madrid, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A coal miner drinks water as he walks along the N 630 road on the Pajares mountain pass on the second day of the "Marcha Negra" (Black March) from Mieres to Madrid, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
22 / 37
<p>A coal miner throws stones at Guardia Civil officers during clashes at Cinera village near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A coal miner throws stones at Guardia Civil officers during clashes at Cinera village near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A coal miner throws stones at Guardia Civil officers during clashes at Cinera village near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
23 / 37
<p>A Guardia Civil officer fires a rubber bullet at coal miners during clashes in Cinera village near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

A Guardia Civil officer fires a rubber bullet at coal miners during clashes in Cinera village near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A Guardia Civil officer fires a rubber bullet at coal miners during clashes in Cinera village near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
24 / 37
<p>A coal miner kisses his wife on the first day of the "Marcha Negra" (Black March) from Mieres to Madrid, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A coal miner kisses his wife on the first day of the "Marcha Negra" (Black March) from Mieres to Madrid, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A coal miner kisses his wife on the first day of the "Marcha Negra" (Black March) from Mieres to Madrid, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
25 / 37
<p>A man crosses a barricade of burning tyres during a protest by coal miners against government spending cuts in the mining sector, along National Highway 630 in Cinera, northern Spanish province of Leon June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

A man crosses a barricade of burning tyres during a protest by coal miners against government spending cuts in the mining sector, along National Highway 630 in Cinera, northern Spanish province of Leon June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A man crosses a barricade of burning tyres during a protest by coal miners against government spending cuts in the mining sector, along National Highway 630 in Cinera, northern Spanish province of Leon June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
26 / 37
<p>A coal miner shows a victory sign as he sits with a fellow miner on a road covered with stones after clashes with the Guardia Civil in Cinera village near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

A coal miner shows a victory sign as he sits with a fellow miner on a road covered with stones after clashes with the Guardia Civil in Cinera village near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A coal miner shows a victory sign as he sits with a fellow miner on a road covered with stones after clashes with the Guardia Civil in Cinera village near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
27 / 37
<p>A coal miner carries a tree trunk to make a barricade on motorway AP-66, between Asturias and Leon, during a protest in Pola de Lena, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

A coal miner carries a tree trunk to make a barricade on motorway AP-66, between Asturias and Leon, during a protest in Pola de Lena, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A coal miner carries a tree trunk to make a barricade on motorway AP-66, between Asturias and Leon, during a protest in Pola de Lena, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
28 / 37
<p>A coal miner throws a screw onto a barricade during a protest against government spending cuts in the mining sector along National Highway 630 in Cinera, northern Spanish province of Leon, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

A coal miner throws a screw onto a barricade during a protest against government spending cuts in the mining sector along National Highway 630 in Cinera, northern Spanish province of Leon, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A coal miner throws a screw onto a barricade during a protest against government spending cuts in the mining sector along National Highway 630 in Cinera, northern Spanish province of Leon, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
29 / 37
<p>A coal miner uses a plank to carry a burning tire to be used as a barricade in front of the main gate of the "Pozo Santiago" mine in Caborana, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

A coal miner uses a plank to carry a burning tire to be used as a barricade in front of the main gate of the "Pozo Santiago" mine in Caborana, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A coal miner uses a plank to carry a burning tire to be used as a barricade in front of the main gate of the "Pozo Santiago" mine in Caborana, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
30 / 37
<p>A coal miner and a woman listen to a speech by one of their leaders during a rally in support of the miners locked in the Pozo Candin mine, in Tuilla, near Oviedo, northern Spain, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A coal miner and a woman listen to a speech by one of their leaders during a rally in support of the miners locked in the Pozo Candin mine, in Tuilla, near Oviedo, northern Spain, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A coal miner and a woman listen to a speech by one of their leaders during a rally in support of the miners locked in the Pozo Candin mine, in Tuilla, near Oviedo, northern Spain, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
31 / 37
<p>Coal miners fire a rocket during a clash with Spanish national riot police in the surroundings of the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

Coal miners fire a rocket during a clash with Spanish national riot police in the surroundings of the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Coal miners fire a rocket during a clash with Spanish national riot police in the surroundings of the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
32 / 37
<p>Spanish national riot police try to take cover after a home-made rocket explodes near them during clashes with coal miners inside the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

Spanish national riot police try to take cover after a home-made rocket explodes near them during clashes with coal miners inside the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Spanish national riot police try to take cover after a home-made rocket explodes near them during clashes with coal miners inside the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
33 / 37
<p>A coal miner use a slingshot in a clash with Spanish national riot police in the surroundings of the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A coal miner use a slingshot in a clash with Spanish national riot police in the surroundings of the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

A coal miner use a slingshot in a clash with Spanish national riot police in the surroundings of the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
34 / 37
<p>Coal miners clash with Spanish national riot police in the surroundings of the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

Coal miners clash with Spanish national riot police in the surroundings of the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Coal miners clash with Spanish national riot police in the surroundings of the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
35 / 37
<p>Coal miner Segundo Porto sits during the 23rd day of their sit-in protest at the mine of Santa Cruz del Sil, northern Spain June 12, 2012. REUTERS/ Eloy Alonso </p>

Coal miner Segundo Porto sits during the 23rd day of their sit-in protest at the mine of Santa Cruz del Sil, northern Spain June 12, 2012. REUTERS/ Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Coal miner Segundo Porto sits during the 23rd day of their sit-in protest at the mine of Santa Cruz del Sil, northern Spain June 12, 2012. REUTERS/ Eloy Alonso

Close
36 / 37
<p>Coal miners speak as they lead journalists to the area of a sit-in protest at the mine of Santa Cruz del Sil, northern Spain June 12, 2012. REUTERS/ Eloy Alonso </p>

Coal miners speak as they lead journalists to the area of a sit-in protest at the mine of Santa Cruz del Sil, northern Spain June 12, 2012. REUTERS/ Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, July 11, 2012

Coal miners speak as they lead journalists to the area of a sit-in protest at the mine of Santa Cruz del Sil, northern Spain June 12, 2012. REUTERS/ Eloy Alonso

Close
37 / 37
View Again
View Next
Life in Turkey

Life in Turkey

Next Slideshows

Life in Turkey

Life in Turkey

With a young and increasingly urban population, Turkey's influence is growing as a modern power.

Jul 11 2012
Inside San Quentin prison

Inside San Quentin prison

A look inside San Quentin prison, California's oldest correctional facility and home to the state's only gas chamber.

Jul 11 2012
Illuminating Stonehenge

Illuminating Stonehenge

Stonehenge is illuminated for the London 2012 celebrations.

Jul 11 2012
Farnborough Airshow

Farnborough Airshow

Highlights from the annual global airshow.

Jul 10 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast