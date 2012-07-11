Spanish coal miners riot
A protester bleeds from a head injury as she is detained by riot police during clashes between supporters of Spanish coal miners and riot police as they ended a "Marcha Negra" (Black March) near the Industry Ministry in Madrid, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A coal miner fires handmade rockets during a clash with the Spanish national riot police inside "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A coal miner burns a wood barricade in the surrounding of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Coal miners fire handmade rockets during a clash with the Spanish national riot police inside "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Coal miners fire handmade rockets during a clash with the Spanish national riot police inside "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
The wife of a coal miner screams at the riot civil guard from the window of her home during clashes in Cinera, near Leon, northern Spain, July 3, 2012. The poster on the window reads: "Not the end of mining." REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A homemade rocket impact is seen on the windshield of the vehicle of Spanish riot police fired by the coal miners during the clashes in the surroundings of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A coal miner fires homemade rockets during clashes between miners and the riot civil guard in Cinera, near Leon, northern Spain, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Relatives of coal miners react during clashes between the miners and Guardia Civil officers inside a village in Cinera near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A miner kicks a gas canister fired by the Spanish national riot police during the clashes between police and miners inside the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. The coal miners are protesting against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A coal miner stays on the lookout for the arrival of riot police in front of a burning barricade on motorway A-66, between Asturias and Leon in Pola de Lena, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 26, 2012. The miners were protesting against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Two coal miners carry a trunk to make a barricade in the surrounding of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A demonstrator is arrested by two civil guards after clashes between miners and the riot civil guard in Cinera, near Leon, northern Spain, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A coal miner uses a plank to make a burning barricade in front of the main gate of the "Pozo Santiago" mine in Caborana, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A homemade rocket fired by coal miners explodes in front of the Spanish riot police during the clashes in the surroundings of "Pozo Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A coal miner holds homemade rockets before clashes with riot civil guards in Cinera, near Leon, northern Spain, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A coal miner jumps over a barricade before clashes with riot civil guards in Cinera, near Leon, northern Spain, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Coal miner Rocio Antela, 29, protests with other demonstrators against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production in front of the Regional Parliament on the 33rd day of the strike in Oviedo, northern Spain, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Women miners, who are relatives of coal miners, make a roadblock in front of the entrance of the mine "Pozo Santiago" in Caborana, northern Spain, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Coal miners fire rockets at Guardia Civil officers during clashes in Cinera near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Guardia Civil officers arrive at the scene during clashes with coal miners in Cinera village near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A coal miner drinks water as he walks along the N 630 road on the Pajares mountain pass on the second day of the "Marcha Negra" (Black March) from Mieres to Madrid, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A coal miner throws stones at Guardia Civil officers during clashes at Cinera village near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A Guardia Civil officer fires a rubber bullet at coal miners during clashes in Cinera village near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A coal miner kisses his wife on the first day of the "Marcha Negra" (Black March) from Mieres to Madrid, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A man crosses a barricade of burning tyres during a protest by coal miners against government spending cuts in the mining sector, along National Highway 630 in Cinera, northern Spanish province of Leon June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A coal miner shows a victory sign as he sits with a fellow miner on a road covered with stones after clashes with the Guardia Civil in Cinera village near Leon, northern Spain June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A coal miner carries a tree trunk to make a barricade on motorway AP-66, between Asturias and Leon, during a protest in Pola de Lena, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A coal miner throws a screw onto a barricade during a protest against government spending cuts in the mining sector along National Highway 630 in Cinera, northern Spanish province of Leon, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A coal miner uses a plank to carry a burning tire to be used as a barricade in front of the main gate of the "Pozo Santiago" mine in Caborana, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A coal miner and a woman listen to a speech by one of their leaders during a rally in support of the miners locked in the Pozo Candin mine, in Tuilla, near Oviedo, northern Spain, June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Coal miners fire a rocket during a clash with Spanish national riot police in the surroundings of the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Spanish national riot police try to take cover after a home-made rocket explodes near them during clashes with coal miners inside the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A coal miner use a slingshot in a clash with Spanish national riot police in the surroundings of the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Coal miners clash with Spanish national riot police in the surroundings of the "El Soton" coal mine in El Entrego, near Oviedo, northern Spain June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Coal miner Segundo Porto sits during the 23rd day of their sit-in protest at the mine of Santa Cruz del Sil, northern Spain June 12, 2012. REUTERS/ Eloy Alonso
Coal miners speak as they lead journalists to the area of a sit-in protest at the mine of Santa Cruz del Sil, northern Spain June 12, 2012. REUTERS/ Eloy Alonso
