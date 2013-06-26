Spanish nurses find work in Netherlands

Spanish nurses Maria Jose Marin (L), 23, and her twin sister Maria Teresa pose for a portrait in The Hague June 7, 2013. After months of studying Dutch, a group of young Spanish nurses moved to the Netherlands to take up work, fleeing a dismal job market at home. Spain's population dropped last year for the first time on record as young professionals and immigrants who moved here during a construction boom head for greener pastures. Spain's jobless rate is 27 percent, and more than half of young workers are unemployed. For Spanish nurses, the Netherlands' nursing deficit is a boon. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo