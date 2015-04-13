Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 13, 2015 | 8:15am EDT

Spieth wins Masters

Defending champion Bubba Watson of the U.S. puts the traditional green jacket on compatriot Jordan Spieth after Spieth won the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta. REUTERS/Jim Young

Defending champion Bubba Watson of the U.S. puts the traditional green jacket on compatriot Jordan Spieth after Spieth won the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Defending champion Bubba Watson of the U.S. puts the traditional green jacket on compatriot Jordan Spieth after Spieth won the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
1 / 26
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. grins as he wears his Champion's green jacket on the putting green after winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jordan Spieth of the U.S. grins as he wears his Champion's green jacket on the putting green after winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. grins as he wears his Champion's green jacket on the putting green after winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 26
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. hugs his father Shawn as his mother Chris looks on after winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jordan Spieth of the U.S. hugs his father Shawn as his mother Chris looks on after winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. hugs his father Shawn as his mother Chris looks on after winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
3 / 26
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. reacts on the 18th green after sinking his putt to win the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Jordan Spieth of the U.S. reacts on the 18th green after sinking his putt to win the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. reacts on the 18th green after sinking his putt to win the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 26
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. hugs his caddie Michael Greller after winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jordan Spieth of the U.S. hugs his caddie Michael Greller after winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. hugs his caddie Michael Greller after winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
5 / 26
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. hugs his caddie Michael Greller after winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jordan Spieth of the U.S. hugs his caddie Michael Greller after winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. hugs his caddie Michael Greller after winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
6 / 26
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. celebrates winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jordan Spieth of the U.S. celebrates winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. celebrates winning the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
7 / 26
Rory Mcilroy of Northern Ireland walks off the 13th green during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Rory Mcilroy of Northern Ireland walks off the 13th green during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Rory Mcilroy of Northern Ireland walks off the 13th green during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
8 / 26
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. walks on the 11th green before putting under the leaderboard showing him at 18 under-par during final round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Jim Young

Jordan Spieth of the U.S. walks on the 11th green before putting under the leaderboard showing him at 18 under-par during final round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. walks on the 11th green before putting under the leaderboard showing him at 18 under-par during final round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 26
Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits from the rough on the tenth fairway during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits from the rough on the tenth fairway during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits from the rough on the tenth fairway during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
10 / 26
Justin Rose of England hits his second shot from behind a tree on the seventh hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Justin Rose of England hits his second shot from behind a tree on the seventh hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Justin Rose of England hits his second shot from behind a tree on the seventh hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
11 / 26
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. reacts to his missed putt on the seventh hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Mickelson of the U.S. reacts to his missed putt on the seventh hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. reacts to his missed putt on the seventh hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
12 / 26
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his second shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his second shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his second shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
13 / 26
Tiger Woods of the U.S. looks over his second shot on the seventh hole after going into the crowd during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tiger Woods of the U.S. looks over his second shot on the seventh hole after going into the crowd during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Tiger Woods of the U.S. looks over his second shot on the seventh hole after going into the crowd during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 26
Ian Poulter of Britain reacts after hitting off the fourth tee during final round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Ian Poulter of Britain reacts after hitting off the fourth tee during final round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Ian Poulter of Britain reacts after hitting off the fourth tee during final round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
15 / 26
Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa hits on the first fairway from behind a tree during final round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa hits on the first fairway from behind a tree during final round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa hits on the first fairway from behind a tree during final round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 26
Masters grounds crews use the headlights on their mowers as they prepare the course in the early morning hours before the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Masters grounds crews use the headlights on their mowers as they prepare the course in the early morning hours before the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Masters grounds crews use the headlights on their mowers as they prepare the course in the early morning hours before the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 26
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. celebrates a long birdie putt on the 16th hole during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Phil Mickelson of the U.S. celebrates a long birdie putt on the 16th hole during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. celebrates a long birdie putt on the 16th hole during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 26
Paul Casey of Britain runs past a bird as he makes his way to the 13th green during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Paul Casey of Britain runs past a bird as he makes his way to the 13th green during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Paul Casey of Britain runs past a bird as he makes his way to the 13th green during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
19 / 26
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. (top) helps Paul Casey of Great Britain look for his ball in the bushes off the 13th fairway during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Mickelson of the U.S. (top) helps Paul Casey of Great Britain look for his ball in the bushes off the 13th fairway during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. (top) helps Paul Casey of Great Britain look for his ball in the bushes off the 13th fairway during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
20 / 26
Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits off the first fairway during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits off the first fairway during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits off the first fairway during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
21 / 26
Paul Casey of Britain chips from the rough on the 13th hole during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Paul Casey of Britain chips from the rough on the 13th hole during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Paul Casey of Britain chips from the rough on the 13th hole during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
22 / 26
Bubba Watson of the U.S. hits from a fairway trap on the first hole during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Jim Young

Bubba Watson of the U.S. hits from a fairway trap on the first hole during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Bubba Watson of the U.S. hits from a fairway trap on the first hole during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
23 / 26
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after hitting his second shot on the first fairway during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Jim Young

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after hitting his second shot on the first fairway during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after hitting his second shot on the first fairway during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
24 / 26
Keegan Bradley of the U.S. looks over his second shot on the first fairway during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Jim Young

Keegan Bradley of the U.S. looks over his second shot on the first fairway during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Keegan Bradley of the U.S. looks over his second shot on the first fairway during third round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
25 / 26
Golf patrons watch the main Masters scoreboard as workers perform updates during second round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Golf patrons watch the main Masters scoreboard as workers perform updates during second round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Golf patrons watch the main Masters scoreboard as workers perform updates during second round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Masters Golf Tournament

Masters Golf Tournament

Next Slideshows

Masters Golf Tournament

Masters Golf Tournament

The pros prepare for the 2015 Masters at Augusta National Golf Course.

Apr 08 2015
Duke wins NCAA championship

Duke wins NCAA championship

The Blue Devils beat the Wisconsin Badgers 68-63 to take the national title.

Apr 07 2015
Baseball's opening day

Baseball's opening day

The 2015 Major League Baseball season begins.

Apr 07 2015
Wisconsin beats Kentucky

Wisconsin beats Kentucky

The Badgers stun the undefeated Wildcats to advance to the title game.

Apr 06 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast