Wed Jul 3, 2013

Sports camp for the blind

<p>Ahmat Djouma learns to float in the pool with his counselor Adam Dwyer at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. Camp Abilities is a not-for-profit week-long developmental camp using sports to foster greater independence and confidence in children who are blind, visually impaired, and deaf-blind. Photo taken June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

<p>Makka Djouma is seen at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

<p>Dah Ku participates in long jump at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

<p>Counselor Stephanie Connolly (R) uses a white cane causing noise on the basketball rim to help direct Jordan Vieira (C) to shoot the basketball in the direction of the net at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

<p>Nina Marranca looks at her phone at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

<p>Ahmat Djouma walks with his white cane with counselor Adam Dwyer at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

<p>Jordan Vieira high-fives a counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

<p>Meghan Fink (L) and Wayne Eberson take part in goal ball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

<p>Wayne Eberson swims at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

<p>Katelin Sweeney (C) learns to walk the balance beam with assistance from counselors Lauren Allen (L) and Andrea Ayala at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

<p>Jordan Vieira (2nd L) sits with counselor Stephanie Connolly (2nd R) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

<p>Andrew Mead-Colegrove rides on a tandem bicycle with his counselor Jeffrey Hart (L) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

<p>Nicholas Walker takes part in Judo with a counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

<p>Wayne Eberson participates in basketball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

<p>A child uses a Braille machine to type on his iPhone at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

<p>Meghan Fink (R) takes part in gymnastics with her counselor Gabriella Badalucco (C) at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

<p>A child takes part in horseback riding at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

<p>Wayne Eberson (R) plays basketball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

<p>Wayne Eberson takes part in gymnastics at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

<p>Anastasia Gian swings the bat as she plays "beep" baseball at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

<p>Nicholas Walker ties his shoes after participating in judo at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

<p>A child fishes with his counselor at Camp Abilities in Brockport, New York, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Wednesday, July 03, 2013

