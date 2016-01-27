Sports diplomacy in North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman hug in Pyongyang in this undated picture released March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean children walk past a standing signboard depicting ice hockey in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated handout picture. A Canadian man behind a series of trips to North Korea by basketball hall of famer Dennis Rodman is organising an...more
Players of North Korea (L) and South Korea enter the field before their friendly soccer match, held by labor organizations of North Korea and South Korea, at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by Kyodo October 29,...more
North Koreans watch professional wrestling exhibition matches hosted by former pro-wrestler turned Japanese politician Antonio Inoki in Pyongyang, August 30, 2014. American rapper Pras Michel, who topped the charts in the 1990s with his band "The...more
Participants run in the International Association of Athletics Federations' (IAAF) 26th Mangyongdae Prize Marathon, held in conjunction with celebrations for the 101st birth anniversary of North Korean founder Kim Il-Sung, in Pyongyang, in this photo...more
Dennis Rodman takes part in a practice session with North Korean basketball players and other former NBA stars in Pyongyang, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Manuel Ott (R) of Philippines and Jon Kwang-ik of North Korea jump for the ball during their team's preliminary 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying soccer match at the Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir...more
North Koreans play ice hockey in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated handout picture. A Canadian man behind a series of trips to North Korea by Dennis Rodman is organizing an ice hockey tournament that may draw former National Hockey League (NHL)...more
North Korean military personnel escort the Olympic flame in Pyongyang April 28, 2008. REUTERS/Kyodo
Former pro-wrestler turned Japanese politician Antonio Inoki (front 3rd L), former NFL linebacker Bob Sapp (rear L) and several professional wrestlers react during a news conference at a hotel in Pyongyang, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Dennis Rodman takes part in a practice session with North Korean basketball players and other former NBA stars in Pyongyang, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Dennis Rodman (2nd R, front) and his company visit the Tower of Juche Idea in Pyongyang in this picture released March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Alicia Ashley of the U.S. (R) walks past North Korean soldiers before her super-flyweight division match of the World Boxing Council for Females (WBCF) against North Korean defending champion Ryu Myung-ok (not in picture) in Pyongyang October 21,...more
Participants cycle during the 2013 Nordic Ways Vatternrundan China-DPRK international cycling tourism festival in Rason, in this photo released September 23, 2013. Dozens of European cyclists rolled into the North Korean port town of Rajin for the...more
South Korean weightlifter Lee Young-gyun (L) stands as compatriot Kim Woo-sik (C) receives his award on the podium during their medal ceremony as part of the Asian Cup and Interclub Weightlifting Championship in Pyongyang, September 14, 2013. History...more
Supporters of Japan's national soccer team take a sightseeing tour of Pyongyang before the 2014 World Cup qualifying match against North Korea, in Pyongyang November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
Dennis Rodman fights for the ball during an international exhibition basketball match between the U.S. and North Korea in Pyongyang, in this photo released January 8, 2014. Rodman led an auditorium of North Koreans in singing "Happy Birthday" to...more
Participants applaud during a ceremony at the 2013 Nordic Ways Vatternrundan China-DPRK international cycling tourism festival in Rason, in this photo released September 23, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong-Un (C), his wife Ri Sol-Ju (L) and Dennis Rodman clap during an exhibition basketball game in Pyongyang in this picture released March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Players and coaches of Middlesbrough FC Ladies pose upon their arrival at the airport in Pyongyang September 18, 2010. The soccer team arrived in Pyongyang to play friendly matches on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the opening of diplomatic...more
North Korea's Kim Kwang-ok (R), champion of the bantam division of the World Boxing Council for Females (WBCF), competes with Mexico's challenger Yazmin Rivas at the championship title match in Pyongyang October 21, 2005. Kim succeeded in defending...more
Athletes attend a torch-lighting ceremony for the 5th International Martial Arts Games on Chongchun Street in Pyongyang April 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players of the Hwaebul team of the DPRK with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this photo released January 9, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
