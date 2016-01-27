Sports diplomacy in North Korea

North Korean children walk past a standing signboard depicting ice hockey in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated handout picture. A Canadian man behind a series of trips to North Korea by basketball hall of famer Dennis Rodman is organising an ice hockey tournament that may draw former National Hockey League (NHL) players to the isolated country. The tournament, scheduled for March 7-11 in the capital, Pyongyang, will raise money for sporting equipment for disabled North Korean athletes, said Michael Spavor, who runs the Paektu Cultural Exchange, which promotes engagement with North Korea. He said some former NHL players had expressed interest in participating but declined to identify them. Some Canadians were among the non-professionals who would take part, said Spavor, who is based in China. REUTERS/Michael Spavor/Handout via Reuters

