Spotted at London Fashion Week
Singer Paloma Faith (L), models Cara Delevingne (2nd L) and Kate Moss (2nd R), and photographer Mario Testino watch the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne...more
Vogue editor Anna Wintour (R) sits next to actress Hailee Steinfeld before the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Wearing a "Yes" badge and a Scottish flag in reference to Scotland's independence referendum, designer Vivienne Westwood gestures backstage before the presentation of her Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion...more
Singer Rita Ora (L) and musician Paul McCartney attend the presentation of the Hunter Spring/Summer 2015 collection at Seymour Leisure Centre during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Designer Paul Smith is seen backstage before his Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Photographer Mario Testino arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Television host Cat Deeley arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Model Lily Donaldson arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Model Georgia May Jagger presents a creation from the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Singer Rita Ora poses for photographers before the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Models Cara Delevingne (L) and Kate Moss arrive to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Model Alexa Chung poses for photographers before the House of Holland Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Singer Paloma Faith arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Actress Naomie Harris arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Actor Jamie Campbell Bower arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
U.S. socialite Olivia Palermo arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Model Poppy Delevingne arrives to attend the presentation of the Burberry Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
