Spotted at NYFW
Anna Wintour and David Beckham watch as a model presents a creation during the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Miley Cyrus walks with designer Jeremy Scott after a presentation of his Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rita Ora pinches a dancers bum as she performs during the "Fashion Rocks 2014" concert in Brooklyn, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Nicki Minaj departs the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New York Times photographer Bill Cunningham takes photos as a model presents a creation from the Lacoste Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Zosia Mamet smiles as she watches a presentation of Rebecca Minkoff's Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Britney Spears stands on stage after presenting The Intimate Britney Spears Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Justin Bieber takes his shirt off as he and model Lara Stone introduce an act during the "Fashion Rocks 2014" concert in Brooklyn, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Paris Hilton talks during an interview before a presentation of The Blonds Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fran Lebowitz , Whoopi Goldberg and her granddaughter Jerzey Dean wait for their car following the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Designer Donatella Versace smiles on the runway after the Versus Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Model Naomi Campbell presents a creation during the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Designer Diane von Furstenberg acknowledges the crowd following her Spring/Summer 2015 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Nicki Minaj performs during the "Fashion Rocks 2014" concert in Brooklyn September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Designer Michael Kors acknowledges the crowd during his Spring/Summer 2015 Michael Kors collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Backstage at NYFW
Behind the scenes at NY Fashion Week.
Best of TIFF
Highlights from the Toronto International Film Festival.
NYFW: Day 6
Highlights from New York Fashion Week.
NYFW: Day 5
Highlights from New York Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.