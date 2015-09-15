Spotted at NYFW
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian after watching the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
(L-R) Actresses Jennifer Hudson, Christina Hendricks, Bella Thorne and comedian and actress Amy Schumer attend the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Nicki Minaj departs after a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rita Ora attends the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
David Beckham and Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour attend the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Margot Robbie departs after a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Julia Roberts greets attendees as she arrives for a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Drew Barrymore attends the FTL Moda Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Dancer, actress and model Maddie Ziegler attends the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Christina Hendricks attends the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Steven Tyler arrives with his daughter Liv Tyler for the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
David Beckham poses for photos before the commencement of his wife Victoria Beckham's Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Deborah Harry hugs designer Betsey Johnson backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Disputes in the South China Sea
China claims 90 percent of the South China Sea, its claims overlapping with those of Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.
Hungary locks down border
Migrants and refugees are stuck at the border with Hungary after the right-wing government shut the main land route for migrants into the European Union.
California burning
Thousands of homes are threatened by raging wildfires in California.
Backstage in New York
Backstage at New York Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.