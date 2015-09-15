Edition:
Spotted at NYFW

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian after watching the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 show. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
(L-R) Actresses Jennifer Hudson, Christina Hendricks, Bella Thorne and comedian and actress Amy Schumer attend the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Nicki Minaj departs after a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Rita Ora attends the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2016 collection show. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
David Beckham and Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour attend the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Margot Robbie departs after a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Julia Roberts greets attendees as she arrives for a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Drew Barrymore attends the FTL Moda Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Dancer, actress and model Maddie Ziegler attends the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Christina Hendricks attends the Zac Posen Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Steven Tyler arrives with his daughter Liv Tyler for the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
David Beckham poses for photos before the commencement of his wife Victoria Beckham's Spring/Summer 2016 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Deborah Harry hugs designer Betsey Johnson backstage before the Betsey Johnson Spring/Summer 2016 collection presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
