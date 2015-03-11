Spotted at Paris Fashion Week
Television personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West leave after French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. ...more
Singer Paul McCartney attends the British designer Stella McCartney Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
U.S. Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour attends German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris...more
English singer Florence Welch poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle"...more
Kanye West and singer Lorde pose before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French actress Lou Doillon poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle"...more
Model Carmen Kass poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during Paris...more
British model and socialite Poppy Delevingne poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into...more
Belgian designer Diane Von Furstenberg poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Dakota Johnson poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
DJ and model Leigh Lezark poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie Gabrielle" during...more
Actress Olivia Palermo poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into...more
Russian fashion writer and editor Miroslava Duma poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into...more
Socialites Haya and Sama Abu Khadra pose during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into "Brasserie...more
Former French model and designer Ines de la Fressange poses during a photocall before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into...more
Actress and model Hailee Steinfeld poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
British blogger Susie Lau poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Anna Dello Russo, Editor of Vogue Japan, poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Fashion blogger Lala Rudge poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
British model Stella Tennant poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French model and actress Laetitia Casta poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French model Camille Rowe poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Fashion writer Miroslava Duma poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Fashion blogger Sofie Valkiers poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress and model Aymeline Valade poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Magazine editor Elizabeth Von Guttman poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Russian model Elena Perminova poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
German Princess Elisabeth Von Thurn Und Taxis poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Brazilian style blogger and businesswoman Helena Bordon poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Hong Kong actress Carina Lau poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Italian blogger Chiara Ferragni poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Art director Sofia Sanchez Barrenechea poses before French fashion house Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Snoop Lion, known as Snoop Dogg, performs next to models during the Etam Live Show Lingerie at Piscine Molitor during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
