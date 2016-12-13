Spotted at Trump Tower
Businessman Bill Gates arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina speaks with Kellyanne Conway. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Former Senator Rick Santorum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Attorney General of Oklahoma Scott Pruitt. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Retired Marine Corps general John Kelly is escorted by Madeleine Westerhout as he arrives. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
Former Defence Secretary Robert Gates. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Governor of Iowa Terry Branstad. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Linda McMahon. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former U.S. Vice President Al Gore. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former CIA director David Petraeus. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Retired Rear Admiral of the United States Navy Jay Cohen. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dallas investor Ray Washburne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former Georgia governor Sonny Perdue. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Governor Pat McCrory of North Carolina. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Marion C. Blakey, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Rolls-Royce North America. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kellyanne Conway. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. Representative Michael McCaul. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Vice President-elect Mike Pence speaks to the media outside. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Businessman David Steward departs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son speaks to the press. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Senator Dan Coats stops to speak to the media. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump sits with Mitt Romney and Reince Priebus at Jean-Georges in Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs Group Inc president and chief operating officer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
U.S. Representative Michael McCaul. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Newsmakers of 2016
The people who shaped the news this year.
Fleeing deeper into rebel-held Aleppo
People flee deeper into rebel-held Aleppo as government forces backed by Russia close in on the divided Syrian city.
Last stand for Aleppo's rebels
The Syrian army and its allies are in the "last moments before declaring victory" in Aleppo, a Syrian military source says.
The frontlines of Mosul
Recent images from the street battles of Mosul.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.