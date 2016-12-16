Spotted at Trump Tower
Nigel Farage. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tea Party activist Katrina Pierson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Senator Rob Portman. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Larry Page, CEO and Co-founder of Alphabet, during a meeting with Donald Trump and technology leaders. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Larry Page, CEO and Co-founder of Alphabet and Eric Schmidt, chairman of Alphabet. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Businessman Bill Gates arrives at Trump Tower. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Donald Trump and Kanye West. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina speaks with Kellyanne Conway. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Former Senator Rick Santorum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Attorney General of Oklahoma Scott Pruitt. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Retired Marine Corps general John Kelly is escorted by Madeleine Westerhout as he arrives. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
Former Defence Secretary Robert Gates. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Governor of Iowa Terry Branstad. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Linda McMahon. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former U.S. Vice President Al Gore. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former CIA director David Petraeus. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Retired Rear Admiral of the United States Navy Jay Cohen. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dallas investor Ray Washburne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former Georgia governor Sonny Perdue. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Governor Pat McCrory of North Carolina. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Marion C. Blakey, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Rolls-Royce North America. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kellyanne Conway. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. Representative Michael McCaul. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Vice President-elect Mike Pence speaks to the media outside. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Businessman David Steward departs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son speaks to the press. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Senator Dan Coats stops to speak to the media. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump sits with Mitt Romney and Reince Priebus at Jean-Georges in Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs Group Inc president and chief operating officer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
World's most powerful people
Forbes ranks the world's most powerful people right now.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Evacuation from besieged rebel-held Aleppo
Ambulances and busses start the evacuation of thousands of civilians and fighters from the last rebel bastion in Aleppo, Syria.
Crisis forces some Venezuelan parents to give away children
With average wages less than the equivalent of $50 a month at black market rates there is an increase in parents handing children over to the state, charities...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.