Spotted at Trump Tower
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the news media with television personality Steve Harvey (R) after their meeting. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Geraldo Rivera smiles at the media after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Randall Stephenson, Chief Executive Officer of AT&T. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Vaccination skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he will oversee a presidential panel to review vaccine safety and science at the request of President-elect Donald Trump. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Television producer Mark Burnett, who produces Trump's show "The Apprentice". REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tesla chief executive Elon Musk. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Creative consultant Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who has been tapped to plan Trump's inauguration. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Nigel Farage. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. REUTERS/Mike Segar
South Korea's Ambassador to the U.S. Ahn Ho-young speaks to incoming White House national security adviser General Michael Flynn. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of BHP Billiton, smiles with Jacques Nasser (R), Chairman of BHP Billiton. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kenneth Langone (R), one of the founders of Home Depot. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Rob Manfred, commissioner of Major League Baseball. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tea Party activist Katrina Pierson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Reuters reporter Jeff Mason, President of the White House Correspondents Association, speaks to members of the news media after representatives of the Association met with Sean Spicer, Press Secretary to Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Larry Page, CEO and Co-founder of Alphabet, during a meeting with Donald Trump and technology leaders. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Larry Page, CEO and Co-founder of Alphabet and Eric Schmidt, chairman of Alphabet. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Businessman Bill Gates. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Donald Trump and Kanye West. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina speaks with Kellyanne Conway. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Former Senator Rick Santorum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former Texas Governor Rick Perry. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Attorney General of Oklahoma Scott Pruitt. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Former Defence Secretary Robert Gates. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Linda McMahon. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former U.S. Vice President Al Gore. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Former CIA director David Petraeus. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dallas investor Ray Washburne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Governor Pat McCrory of North Carolina. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Marion C. Blakey, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Rolls-Royce North America. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kellyanne Conway. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son speaks to the press. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs Group Inc president and chief operating officer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
