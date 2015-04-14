Edition:
Spring has sprung

A couple kiss while they picnic in Golden Square in central London, England April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
People enjoy the sunshine in Parliament Sqaure in London, England April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
People soak up the sunshine in Golden Square in central London, England April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice, France March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
People crowd Golden Square ona sunny spring day in central London, England April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
People enjoy the warm spring sun on the bank of the Donaukanal channel in the centre of Vienna, Austria April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
People enjoy a sunny and warm spring day at the Parc de Saint-Cloud, outside Paris, France April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
People have a picnic underneath cherry trees that stand in full blossom, as a girl reaches for a branch in Kasai Rinkai Park on a sunny day in Tokyo, Japan April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A woman reads a book as she enjoys a sunny and warm spring day at the Parc de Saint-Cloud, outside Paris, France April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
People enjoy a sunny and warm spring day at the Parc de Saint-Cloud, outside Paris, France April 13, 2015. I REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
People eat their lunch next to a fountain near Paddington Station in London April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
People relax in the Mauer Park during a sunny spring day in Berlin, Germany April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
Flowers are seen in bloom as woman bikes by Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A jogger enjoys a run near the Eiffel Tower on a warm and sunny day in Paris, France April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Women relax on deckchairs during hazy sunshine in Hyde Park in central London April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
People enjoy the sunny spring weather at the English Garden in downtown Munich, Germany April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Tourists enjoy a warm and sunny spring day at the Trocadero square near the Eiffel tower in Paris, France April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A woman takes photographs of a blossoming tree on a sunny spring day in Vienna, Austria April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
