Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 31, 2014 | 10:10am EDT

Spring is blossoming

<p>Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, March 31, 2014

Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
1 / 18
<p>A man takes a picture of a woman with cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A man takes a picture of a woman with cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, March 31, 2014

A man takes a picture of a woman with cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
2 / 18
<p>A woman wearing a rain cape walks under cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A woman wearing a rain cape walks under cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, March 31, 2014

A woman wearing a rain cape walks under cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
3 / 18
<p>A woman in a wedding dress walks past women in Tibetan costumes during a Peach Blossom Festival in Nyingchi Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen</p>

A woman in a wedding dress walks past women in Tibetan costumes during a Peach Blossom Festival in Nyingchi Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Monday, March 31, 2014

A woman in a wedding dress walks past women in Tibetan costumes during a Peach Blossom Festival in Nyingchi Prefecture, Tibet Autonomous Region, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Close
4 / 18
<p>Rainwater drips from cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Rainwater drips from cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Monday, March 31, 2014

Rainwater drips from cherry blossoms at a park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
5 / 18
<p>A woman takes looks at cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A woman takes looks at cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, March 31, 2014

A woman takes looks at cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
6 / 18
<p>Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. Many people enjoy viewing the blossoms all over the country during this season. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)</p>

Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. Many people enjoy viewing the blossoms all over the country during this season. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)

Monday, March 31, 2014

Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. Many people enjoy viewing the blossoms all over the country during this season. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)

Close
7 / 18
<p>A woman on a bicycle rides past cherry blossoms in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

A woman on a bicycle rides past cherry blossoms in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Monday, March 31, 2014

A woman on a bicycle rides past cherry blossoms in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
8 / 18
<p>A couple hold an umbrella while having a picnic under the cherry blossoms in Ueno Park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

A couple hold an umbrella while having a picnic under the cherry blossoms in Ueno Park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Monday, March 31, 2014

A couple hold an umbrella while having a picnic under the cherry blossoms in Ueno Park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
9 / 18
<p>A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, March 31, 2014

A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
10 / 18
<p>A couple hold umbrellas while having a picnic in Ueno Park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

A couple hold umbrellas while having a picnic in Ueno Park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Monday, March 31, 2014

A couple hold umbrellas while having a picnic in Ueno Park in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
11 / 18
<p>A bee flies around peach blossoms in Studencice, Slovenia, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic</p>

A bee flies around peach blossoms in Studencice, Slovenia, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Monday, March 31, 2014

A bee flies around peach blossoms in Studencice, Slovenia, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Close
12 / 18
<p>Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, March 31, 2014

Cherry blossoms in full bloom are seen in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
13 / 18
<p>A man photographs cherry blossoms in bloom in Guangzhou, China, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee</p>

A man photographs cherry blossoms in bloom in Guangzhou, China, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Monday, March 31, 2014

A man photographs cherry blossoms in bloom in Guangzhou, China, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Close
14 / 18
<p>A man takes looks at cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

A man takes looks at cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Monday, March 31, 2014

A man takes looks at cherry blossoms in full bloom in Tokyo March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
15 / 18
<p>A tourist sits next to a blossoming cherry tree in a park in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A tourist sits next to a blossoming cherry tree in a park in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Monday, March 31, 2014

A tourist sits next to a blossoming cherry tree in a park in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
16 / 18
<p>A couple strolls under almond blossoms in a park during a warm winter day in Madrid March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

A couple strolls under almond blossoms in a park during a warm winter day in Madrid March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Monday, March 31, 2014

A couple strolls under almond blossoms in a park during a warm winter day in Madrid March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
17 / 18
<p>A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Monday, March 31, 2014

A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in Tokyo March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
The most expensive items

The most expensive items

Next Slideshows

The most expensive items

The most expensive items

Collectible items with record-breaking prices sold at auction or in private sale.

Mar 28 2014
Uncontacted Amazon tribe

Uncontacted Amazon tribe

A tribe considered uncontacted react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin.

Mar 28 2014
Living with blindness

Living with blindness

Precious Perez walks to her high school, takes voice lessons, plays goalball and tweets - and she has been blind since birth.

Mar 28 2014
London's cat cafe

London's cat cafe

A new cat cafe in London is so popular it's booked months in advance.

Mar 28 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast