Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 21, 2014 | 11:06am EDT

Spring is here

<p>A couple poses for wedding pictures at a park in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 18, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

A couple poses for wedding pictures at a park in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 18, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong

Friday, March 21, 2014

A couple poses for wedding pictures at a park in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 18, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong

Close
1 / 15
<p>Lexus Price, 19, poses for a friend taking photos on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Lexus Price, 19, poses for a friend taking photos on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, March 21, 2014

Lexus Price, 19, poses for a friend taking photos on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 15
<p>A farmer tills the field near the replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lang Lang</p>

A farmer tills the field near the replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lang Lang

Friday, March 21, 2014

A farmer tills the field near the replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lang Lang

Close
3 / 15
<p>Ross Barron and Cassidy Priegel watch the sun set on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Ross Barron and Cassidy Priegel watch the sun set on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, March 21, 2014

Ross Barron and Cassidy Priegel watch the sun set on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 15
<p>A butterfly takes off in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A butterfly takes off in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, March 21, 2014

A butterfly takes off in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 15
<p>Fifteen-month-old Amelia Tompkins plays in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Fifteen-month-old Amelia Tompkins plays in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, March 21, 2014

Fifteen-month-old Amelia Tompkins plays in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 15
<p>Spring de Haviland hands out carnations on the beach to celebrate the first day of spring in Santa Monica, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Spring de Haviland hands out carnations on the beach to celebrate the first day of spring in Santa Monica, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, March 21, 2014

Spring de Haviland hands out carnations on the beach to celebrate the first day of spring in Santa Monica, California March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 15
<p>Flowers bloom near the Dutch Windmill in the Queen Wilhelmina Tulip Garden in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Flowers bloom near the Dutch Windmill in the Queen Wilhelmina Tulip Garden in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Friday, March 21, 2014

Flowers bloom near the Dutch Windmill in the Queen Wilhelmina Tulip Garden in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
8 / 15
<p>A man rides his bicycle under almond blossoms in a park during a warm winter day in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

A man rides his bicycle under almond blossoms in a park during a warm winter day in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Friday, March 21, 2014

A man rides his bicycle under almond blossoms in a park during a warm winter day in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
9 / 15
<p>Tourists enjoy the sunny weather in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Tourists enjoy the sunny weather in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Friday, March 21, 2014

Tourists enjoy the sunny weather in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
10 / 15
<p>A paddleboarder looks out at the Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica, California, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A paddleboarder looks out at the Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica, California, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, March 21, 2014

A paddleboarder looks out at the Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica, California, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 15
<p>A man photographs flowers blooming at the Conservatory of Flowers in the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A man photographs flowers blooming at the Conservatory of Flowers in the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Friday, March 21, 2014

A man photographs flowers blooming at the Conservatory of Flowers in the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
12 / 15
<p>Children play in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Children play in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, March 21, 2014

Children play in the Pollinator Garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 15
<p>People enjoy the good weather at the Parc des Buttes-Chaumont in Paris as warm and sunny weather continues in France, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

People enjoy the good weather at the Parc des Buttes-Chaumont in Paris as warm and sunny weather continues in France, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Friday, March 21, 2014

People enjoy the good weather at the Parc des Buttes-Chaumont in Paris as warm and sunny weather continues in France, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
14 / 15
<p>A tourist sits next to a blossoming cherry tree in a park during the last hours of winter season on a warm day in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A tourist sits next to a blossoming cherry tree in a park during the last hours of winter season on a warm day in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Friday, March 21, 2014

A tourist sits next to a blossoming cherry tree in a park during the last hours of winter season on a warm day in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
WWI - Verdun's missing villages

WWI - Verdun's missing villages

Next Slideshows

WWI - Verdun's missing villages

WWI - Verdun's missing villages

A hundred years after the start of World War One, nine villages wiped out by fighting on France's bloodiest battleground continue to lead a ghostly existence.

Mar 20 2014
Superheroes, they're everywhere

Superheroes, they're everywhere

Walking among us are superheroes, ready to appear anywhere they're needed, whether it's for voting, promoting or protesting.

Mar 20 2014
Migrant crossing

Migrant crossing

Would-be immigrants try to make it across the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclaves in their bid for asylum.

Mar 20 2014
Easter egg fanatics

Easter egg fanatics

These German pensioners spend two weeks decorating their apple tree with 10,000 hand-painted Easter eggs.

Mar 20 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast