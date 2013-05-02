Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 2, 2013 | 9:30am EDT

Spring snow in Colorado

<p>A bison statue is covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. Shovels were out in Colorado on Wednesday, after a spring snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

1 / 10
<p>A bison statue is covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

2 / 10
<p>A man walks past a snow-covered bed of tulips in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

3 / 10
<p>A bed of tulips is covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

4 / 10
<p>Cattle nose through snow to get to the green grass below, in Arvada, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

5 / 10
<p>Snow covers sidewalk cafe tables and a bed of tulips in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

6 / 10
<p>Snow covers an outdoor bar in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

7 / 10
<p>Men walk past snow-covered cafe tables in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

8 / 10
<p>Trees are covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

9 / 10
<p>A bed of tulips is covered with fresh snow in downtown Golden, Colorado May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Thursday, May 02, 2013

10 / 10
