Pictures | Mon Jun 16, 2014

Spurs beat Miami

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker hoists the Larry O'Brien trophy after the Spurs defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5 of their NBA Finals in San Antonio. REUTERS/Mike Stone

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker hoists the Larry O'Brien trophy after the Spurs defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5 of their NBA Finals in San Antonio. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 16, 2014
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker hoists the Larry O'Brien trophy after the Spurs defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5 of their NBA Finals in San Antonio. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' players congratulate Kawhi Leonard after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced he was the winner of the Bill Russell MVP trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone

San Antonio Spurs' players congratulate Kawhi Leonard after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced he was the winner of the Bill Russell MVP trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 16, 2014
San Antonio Spurs' players congratulate Kawhi Leonard after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced he was the winner of the Bill Russell MVP trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan celebrates with Kawhi Leonard, winner of the Bill Russell MVP trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan celebrates with Kawhi Leonard, winner of the Bill Russell MVP trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 16, 2014
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan celebrates with Kawhi Leonard, winner of the Bill Russell MVP trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan sits with the Larry O'Brien trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan sits with the Larry O'Brien trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 16, 2014
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan sits with the Larry O'Brien trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Miami Heat players (L-R) Shane Battier, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James sit on the bench in the final minutes. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Miami Heat players (L-R) Shane Battier, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James sit on the bench in the final minutes. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 16, 2014
Miami Heat players (L-R) Shane Battier, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James sit on the bench in the final minutes. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker hoists the Larry O'Brien trophy and celebrates with teammates (L-R) Manu Ginobili, Boris Diaw, Patty Mills and Marco Belinelli. REUTERS/Mike Stone

San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker hoists the Larry O'Brien trophy and celebrates with teammates (L-R) Manu Ginobili, Boris Diaw, Patty Mills and Marco Belinelli. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 16, 2014
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker hoists the Larry O'Brien trophy and celebrates with teammates (L-R) Manu Ginobili, Boris Diaw, Patty Mills and Marco Belinelli. REUTERS/Mike Stone
(L-R) San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker of France, Tim Duncan, and Manu Ginobili of Argentina hold the Larry O'Brien trophy and gesture five fingers for Duncan's five championships. REUTERS/Mike Stone

(L-R) San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker of France, Tim Duncan, and Manu Ginobili of Argentina hold the Larry O'Brien trophy and gesture five fingers for Duncan's five championships. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 16, 2014
(L-R) San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker of France, Tim Duncan, and Manu Ginobili of Argentina hold the Larry O'Brien trophy and gesture five fingers for Duncan's five championships. REUTERS/Mike Stone
NBA Hall of Fame player Bill Russell presents San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard with the Bill Russell MVP trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone

NBA Hall of Fame player Bill Russell presents San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard with the Bill Russell MVP trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 16, 2014
NBA Hall of Fame player Bill Russell presents San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard with the Bill Russell MVP trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan holds his children after the Spurs defeated the Miami Heat. REUTERS/Mike Stone

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan holds his children after the Spurs defeated the Miami Heat. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 16, 2014
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan holds his children after the Spurs defeated the Miami Heat. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' players congratulate Kawhi Leonard after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced he was the winner of the Bill Russell MVP trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone

San Antonio Spurs' players congratulate Kawhi Leonard after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced he was the winner of the Bill Russell MVP trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 16, 2014
San Antonio Spurs' players congratulate Kawhi Leonard after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced he was the winner of the Bill Russell MVP trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan sits with the Larry O'Brien trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan sits with the Larry O'Brien trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 16, 2014
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan sits with the Larry O'Brien trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Miami Heat players watch a replay during the first half. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Miami Heat players watch a replay during the first half. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 16, 2014
Miami Heat players watch a replay during the first half. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Miami Heat's LeBron James comes up against the defense of San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Miami Heat's LeBron James comes up against the defense of San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 16, 2014
Miami Heat's LeBron James comes up against the defense of San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili celebrates with Patty Mills as Tiago Splitter looks on during the third quarter. REUTERS/Mike Stone

San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili celebrates with Patty Mills as Tiago Splitter looks on during the third quarter. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 16, 2014
San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili celebrates with Patty Mills as Tiago Splitter looks on during the third quarter. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Miami Heat's LeBron James reacts as he stands next to San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the first half. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Miami Heat's LeBron James reacts as he stands next to San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the first half. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 16, 2014
Miami Heat's LeBron James reacts as he stands next to San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the first half. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Miami Heat's Rashard Lewis loses control of the ball in front of San Antonio Spurs' Boris Diaw, Kawhi Leonard, and Manu Ginobili during the first half. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Miami Heat's Rashard Lewis loses control of the ball in front of San Antonio Spurs' Boris Diaw, Kawhi Leonard, and Manu Ginobili during the first half. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 16, 2014
Miami Heat's Rashard Lewis loses control of the ball in front of San Antonio Spurs' Boris Diaw, Kawhi Leonard, and Manu Ginobili during the first half. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Miami Heat players Chris Bosh, LeBron James and Ray Allen during the first half. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Miami Heat players Chris Bosh, LeBron James and Ray Allen during the first half. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 16, 2014
Miami Heat players Chris Bosh, LeBron James and Ray Allen during the first half. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs players cheer a basket. REUTERS/Mike Stone

San Antonio Spurs players cheer a basket. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 16, 2014
San Antonio Spurs players cheer a basket. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Miami Heat players Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Ray Allen, and LeBron James wait during a timeout during the first half. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Miami Heat players Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Ray Allen, and LeBron James wait during a timeout during the first half. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 16, 2014
Miami Heat players Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Ray Allen, and LeBron James wait during a timeout during the first half. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs Kawhi Leonard slam dunks. REUTERS/Mike Stone

San Antonio Spurs Kawhi Leonard slam dunks. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 16, 2014
San Antonio Spurs Kawhi Leonard slam dunks. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard passes around Miami Heat's Chris Bosh. REUTERS/Mike Stone

San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard passes around Miami Heat's Chris Bosh. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 16, 2014
San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard passes around Miami Heat's Chris Bosh. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan drives on Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem. REUTERS/Mike Stone

San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan drives on Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 16, 2014
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan drives on Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem. REUTERS/Mike Stone
