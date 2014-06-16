Spurs beat Miami
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker hoists the Larry O'Brien trophy after the Spurs defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5 of their NBA Finals in San Antonio. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' players congratulate Kawhi Leonard after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced he was the winner of the Bill Russell MVP trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan celebrates with Kawhi Leonard, winner of the Bill Russell MVP trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan sits with the Larry O'Brien trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Miami Heat players (L-R) Shane Battier, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James sit on the bench in the final minutes. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker hoists the Larry O'Brien trophy and celebrates with teammates (L-R) Manu Ginobili, Boris Diaw, Patty Mills and Marco Belinelli. REUTERS/Mike Stone
(L-R) San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker of France, Tim Duncan, and Manu Ginobili of Argentina hold the Larry O'Brien trophy and gesture five fingers for Duncan's five championships. REUTERS/Mike Stone
NBA Hall of Fame player Bill Russell presents San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard with the Bill Russell MVP trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan holds his children after the Spurs defeated the Miami Heat. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' players congratulate Kawhi Leonard after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced he was the winner of the Bill Russell MVP trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan sits with the Larry O'Brien trophy. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Miami Heat players watch a replay during the first half. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Miami Heat's LeBron James comes up against the defense of San Antonio Spurs' Tony Parker. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' Manu Ginobili celebrates with Patty Mills as Tiago Splitter looks on during the third quarter. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Miami Heat's LeBron James reacts as he stands next to San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard during the first half. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Miami Heat's Rashard Lewis loses control of the ball in front of San Antonio Spurs' Boris Diaw, Kawhi Leonard, and Manu Ginobili during the first half. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Miami Heat players Chris Bosh, LeBron James and Ray Allen during the first half. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs players cheer a basket. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Miami Heat players Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Ray Allen, and LeBron James wait during a timeout during the first half. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs Kawhi Leonard slam dunks. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard passes around Miami Heat's Chris Bosh. REUTERS/Mike Stone
San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan drives on Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Next Slideshows
A call to arms
Thousands volunteer to take up arms and defend Iraq against the ISIL insurgency.
Ukraine separatists down plane
Pro-Russian separatists shoot down an army transport plane.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Ukraine reclaims port city from rebels
Government forces reclaimed the city of Mariupol from pro-Russian separatists in heavy fighting.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.