Squabble over Parisian "Aftersquat"

<p>Gaspard Delanoe, French artist and president of the 59 Rivoli Association, poses in front of the door of the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Gaspard Delanoe, French artist and president of the 59 Rivoli Association, poses in front of the door of the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Monday, May 13, 2013

Monday, May 13, 2013

<p>A view shows the entrance of the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" building in Paris March 20, 2013. Artists at one of Paris' most-visited hubs of contemporary art are in a battle with the city hall to preserve the status quo at their 'aftersquat', where visitors can freely view 30 painters and sculptors in the throes of the creative process. The artists, who have travelled from as far away as Japan and the United States to set up in the former illegal squat, say a plan to reduce the number of permanent workshops in order to have more artists move through will kill the family spirit of the site, now leased and legal for several years. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

A view shows the entrance of the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" building in Paris March 20, 2013. Artists at one of Paris' most-visited hubs of contemporary art are in a battle with the city hall to preserve the status quo at their 'aftersquat', where...more

Monday, May 13, 2013

A view shows the entrance of the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" building in Paris March 20, 2013. Artists at one of Paris' most-visited hubs of contemporary art are in a battle with the city hall to preserve the status quo at their 'aftersquat', where visitors can freely view 30 painters and sculptors in the throes of the creative process. The artists, who have travelled from as far away as Japan and the United States to set up in the former illegal squat, say a plan to reduce the number of permanent workshops in order to have more artists move through will kill the family spirit of the site, now leased and legal for several years. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>(Top row, L-R) Artists Andrea Volpi, Lugi De La Feria, Zofia Blazko, Melissa Streicher, Aline Ivars, Geraldine Moreau, KA and (bottom row, L-R) Manuel Antonio Rodriguez, Sifat , Eve Tesorio pose during a photo shoot at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

(Top row, L-R) Artists Andrea Volpi, Lugi De La Feria, Zofia Blazko, Melissa Streicher, Aline Ivars, Geraldine Moreau, KA and (bottom row, L-R) Manuel Antonio Rodriguez, Sifat , Eve Tesorio pose during a photo shoot at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Monday, May 13, 2013

(Top row, L-R) Artists Andrea Volpi, Lugi De La Feria, Zofia Blazko, Melissa Streicher, Aline Ivars, Geraldine Moreau, KA and (bottom row, L-R) Manuel Antonio Rodriguez, Sifat , Eve Tesorio pose during a photo shoot at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>A view of the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat"during the inauguration of its new facade in Paris May 8, 2013. The banner reads as "Together, Not perfect, Just ourselves". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

A view of the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat"during the inauguration of its new facade in Paris May 8, 2013. The banner reads as "Together, Not perfect, Just ourselves". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, May 13, 2013

A view of the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat"during the inauguration of its new facade in Paris May 8, 2013. The banner reads as "Together, Not perfect, Just ourselves". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>(From L-R) Artists Manuel Antonio Rodriguez, KA, Zofia Blazko, Isabel Loyer are seen during lunch at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

(From L-R) Artists Manuel Antonio Rodriguez, KA, Zofia Blazko, Isabel Loyer are seen during lunch at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Monday, May 13, 2013

(From L-R) Artists Manuel Antonio Rodriguez, KA, Zofia Blazko, Isabel Loyer are seen during lunch at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Paint brushes and a painting palette are pictured in the workshop of French artist Melissa Streicher, at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Paint brushes and a painting palette are pictured in the workshop of French artist Melissa Streicher, at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Monday, May 13, 2013

Paint brushes and a painting palette are pictured in the workshop of French artist Melissa Streicher, at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Italian artist Lugi De la Feria works in his workshop at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Italian artist Lugi De la Feria works in his workshop at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Monday, May 13, 2013

Italian artist Lugi De la Feria works in his workshop at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>A view of painted frescoes along the stairs at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

A view of painted frescoes along the stairs at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Monday, May 13, 2013

A view of painted frescoes along the stairs at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>French plastic artist Isabelle "I'm Arty" works in her workshop at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

French plastic artist Isabelle "I'm Arty" works in her workshop at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Monday, May 13, 2013

French plastic artist Isabelle "I'm Arty" works in her workshop at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Japanese artist Mariko Saito paints in her workshop at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Japanese artist Mariko Saito paints in her workshop at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Monday, May 13, 2013

Japanese artist Mariko Saito paints in her workshop at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>French artist Francesco works in his workshop at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

French artist Francesco works in his workshop at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Monday, May 13, 2013

French artist Francesco works in his workshop at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Materials are pictured in the workshop of Italian artist Lugi De la Feria at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Materials are pictured in the workshop of Italian artist Lugi De la Feria at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Monday, May 13, 2013

Materials are pictured in the workshop of Italian artist Lugi De la Feria at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>French artist Maitena Barret poses during a photo shoot at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

French artist Maitena Barret poses during a photo shoot at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Monday, May 13, 2013

French artist Maitena Barret poses during a photo shoot at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Algerian-Franco artist Slimane Hamadache poses during a photo shoot at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Algerian-Franco artist Slimane Hamadache poses during a photo shoot at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Monday, May 13, 2013

Algerian-Franco artist Slimane Hamadache poses during a photo shoot at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Polish artist Zofia Blazko poses during a photo shoot at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Polish artist Zofia Blazko poses during a photo shoot at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Monday, May 13, 2013

Polish artist Zofia Blazko poses during a photo shoot at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>French artist Melissa Streicher works in her workshop at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

French artist Melissa Streicher works in her workshop at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Monday, May 13, 2013

French artist Melissa Streicher works in her workshop at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>A painted fresco, inviting visitors to visit the artists who have workshops from the 2nd to the 6th floor, is seen on the stairs at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

A painted fresco, inviting visitors to visit the artists who have workshops from the 2nd to the 6th floor, is seen on the stairs at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Monday, May 13, 2013

A painted fresco, inviting visitors to visit the artists who have workshops from the 2nd to the 6th floor, is seen on the stairs at the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Gaspard Delanoe (C), French artist and president of the 59 Rivoli Association, poses at the entrance of the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Gaspard Delanoe (C), French artist and president of the 59 Rivoli Association, poses at the entrance of the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Monday, May 13, 2013

Gaspard Delanoe (C), French artist and president of the 59 Rivoli Association, poses at the entrance of the 59 Rivoli "aftersquat" in Paris April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast