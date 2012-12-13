Edition:
Squatters of Rome

<p>Unemployed Henok Mulugeta, 28, of Ethiopia, cleans the bathroom of the building where he lives with his girlfriend in Rome, December 8, 2012. Mulugeta is living as a squatter in an abandoned building after he lost his job and could not pay the rent. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Thursday, December 13, 2012

<p>People are seen at the windows of an occupied building in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

People are seen at the windows of an occupied building in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>A man is seen in a corridor of a building occupied by squatters in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

A man is seen in a corridor of a building occupied by squatters in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Unemployed Henok Mulugeta, 28, of Ethiopia walks down the corridor of the building where he lives with his girlfriend in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Unemployed Henok Mulugeta, 28, of Ethiopia walks down the corridor of the building where he lives with his girlfriend in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>A piece of paper with the name "Mulugeta" is taped onto the door of the residence where unemployed Henok Mulugeta, 28, lives in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

A piece of paper with the name "Mulugeta" is taped onto the door of the residence where unemployed Henok Mulugeta, 28, lives in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>A ceramic dog is seen next to a door in the corridor of a building occupied by squatters in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

A ceramic dog is seen next to a door in the corridor of a building occupied by squatters in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Unemployed Mariangela Schiena, 31, of Italy, sits in the building where she lives with her boyfriend in Rome, December 8, 2012. Schiena is living as a squatter in an abandoned building after she lost her job and could not pay the rent. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

<p>Unemployed Henok Mulugeta, 28, of Ethiopia, is seen in the residence where he lives with his girlfriend in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Unemployed Henok Mulugeta, 28, of Ethiopia, is seen in the residence where he lives with his girlfriend in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Unemployed Mariangela Schiena, 31, (R), of Italy, and her boyfriend Henok Mulugeta, 28, of Ethiopia stand in the residence where they live in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Unemployed Mariangela Schiena, 31, (R), of Italy, and her boyfriend Henok Mulugeta, 28, of Ethiopia stand in the residence where they live in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Unemployed Mariangela Schiena, 31, (R), of Italy, and her boyfriend Henok Mulugeta, 28, of Ethiopia, sit in the residence where they live in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Unemployed Mariangela Schiena, 31, (R), of Italy, and her boyfriend Henok Mulugeta, 28, of Ethiopia, sit in the residence where they live in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Unemployed Henok Mulugeta of Ethiopia, 28, is seen in the residence where he lives with his girlfriend in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Unemployed Henok Mulugeta of Ethiopia, 28, is seen in the residence where he lives with his girlfriend in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Unemployed Henok Mulugeta, 28, of Ethiopia, is seen in the residence where he lives with his girlfriend in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Unemployed Henok Mulugeta, 28, of Ethiopia, is seen in the residence where he lives with his girlfriend in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Unemployed Henok Mulugeta, 28, of Ethiopia, is seen in the residence where he lives with his girlfriend in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Unemployed Henok Mulugeta, 28, of Ethiopia, is seen in the residence where he lives with his girlfriend in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Unemployed Mariangela Schiena of Italy, 31, hangs up washing in the building where she lives with her boyfriend in Rome, December 8, 2012. Schiena is living as a squatter in an abandoned building after she lost her job and could not pay the rent. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

<p>Unemployed Mariangela Schiena, 31, of Italy, leaves the residence where she lives with her boyfriend in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Unemployed Mariangela Schiena, 31, of Italy, leaves the residence where she lives with her boyfriend in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>A man prepares Christmas lights in the corridor of an occupied building in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

A man prepares Christmas lights in the corridor of an occupied building in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Unemployed Mariangela Schiena, 31, of Italy, walks past a Christmas tree in the corridor of the building where she lives with her boyfriend in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Unemployed Mariangela Schiena, 31, of Italy, walks past a Christmas tree in the corridor of the building where she lives with her boyfriend in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>A man walks down a corridor in a building occupied by squatters in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

A man walks down a corridor in a building occupied by squatters in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Unemployed Henok Mulugeta, 28, of Ethiopia, plays soccer with his friends in the building where he lives with his girlfriend in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Unemployed Henok Mulugeta, 28, of Ethiopia, plays soccer with his friends in the building where he lives with his girlfriend in Rome, December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Unemployed Mariangela Schiena (R), 31, of Italy and her boyfriend Henok Mulugeta, 28, of Ethiopia pose in the building where they live in Rome, December 8, 2012. Schiena and Mulugeta are living as squatters in an abandoned building after they lost their jobs and could not pay the rent. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

