Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 9, 2015 | 10:50pm EDT

Squeezed out in Rio

A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela picks up her clothes in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. Residents have been threatened with eviction and required to move due to the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park, and about half have so far accepted compensation offers and left. The land conflict in Vila Autodromo, which feels like a ghost town with 90 percent of its residents gone, shows the underside of Rio's attempt to use the 2016 Olympic Games to modernize the city. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela picks up her clothes in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. Residents have been threatened with eviction and required to move due to the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela picks up her clothes in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. Residents have been threatened with eviction and required to move due to the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park, and about half have so far accepted compensation offers and left. The land conflict in Vila Autodromo, which feels like a ghost town with 90 percent of its residents gone, shows the underside of Rio's attempt to use the 2016 Olympic Games to modernize the city. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
1 / 22
Resident of the Vila Autodromo Sebastiao Brito, who says he was hit by municipal guards during an attempted eviction last Wednesday, holds his grandson Saymon at home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Resident of the Vila Autodromo Sebastiao Brito, who says he was hit by municipal guards during an attempted eviction last Wednesday, holds his grandson Saymon at home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Resident of the Vila Autodromo Sebastiao Brito, who says he was hit by municipal guards during an attempted eviction last Wednesday, holds his grandson Saymon at home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
2 / 22
Fisherman Fabricio, resident of the Vila Autodromo favela, rides on his boat in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Fisherman Fabricio, resident of the Vila Autodromo favela, rides on his boat in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Fisherman Fabricio, resident of the Vila Autodromo favela, rides on his boat in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
3 / 22
Fishermen Edivaldo, resident of the Vila Autodromo favela, rests on a sofa at home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Fishermen Edivaldo, resident of the Vila Autodromo favela, rests on a sofa at home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Fishermen Edivaldo, resident of the Vila Autodromo favela, rests on a sofa at home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
4 / 22
Workers of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park are seen next to the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Workers of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park are seen next to the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
Workers of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park are seen next to the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
5 / 22
A pair of boots of a fisherman are seen from the rooftop of a house in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A pair of boots of a fisherman are seen from the rooftop of a house in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A pair of boots of a fisherman are seen from the rooftop of a house in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
6 / 22
A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela watches a soccer game from the rooftop of his house in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela watches a soccer game from the rooftop of his house in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela watches a soccer game from the rooftop of his house in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
7 / 22
A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela walks in front of construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela walks in front of construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela walks in front of construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
8 / 22
A boy is seen on a boat on the shore of the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A boy is seen on a boat on the shore of the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A boy is seen on a boat on the shore of the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
9 / 22
Residents of the Vila Autodromo favela stand at their house which is next to the construction site for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Residents of the Vila Autodromo favela stand at their house which is next to the construction site for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Residents of the Vila Autodromo favela stand at their house which is next to the construction site for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
10 / 22
A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela rides his bicycle in front of construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela rides his bicycle in front of construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela rides his bicycle in front of construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
11 / 22
A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela smokes in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela smokes in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela smokes in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
12 / 22
An aerial view of the Rio 2016 Olympic Park construction site (L) and the Vila Autodromo slum in Rio de Janeiro February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of the Rio 2016 Olympic Park construction site (L) and the Vila Autodromo slum in Rio de Janeiro February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
An aerial view of the Rio 2016 Olympic Park construction site (L) and the Vila Autodromo slum in Rio de Janeiro February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
13 / 22
Workers watch from the construction of the Rio 2016 Olympic Park, during a protest against Olympic Park at the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Workers watch from the construction of the Rio 2016 Olympic Park, during a protest against Olympic Park at the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Workers watch from the construction of the Rio 2016 Olympic Park, during a protest against Olympic Park at the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
14 / 22
A resident blocks the entrance of the Vila Autodromo favela during a protest against construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2015. The banner reads, "The mayor, mind, residents of Vila Autodromo are being forced to accept indemnity". REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

A resident blocks the entrance of the Vila Autodromo favela during a protest against construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2015. The banner reads, "The mayor, mind, residents of Vila Autodromo are being forced to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A resident blocks the entrance of the Vila Autodromo favela during a protest against construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2015. The banner reads, "The mayor, mind, residents of Vila Autodromo are being forced to accept indemnity". REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
15 / 22
Residents from the Vila Autodromo favela block Abelardo Bueno Avenue during a protest against construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Residents from the Vila Autodromo favela block Abelardo Bueno Avenue during a protest against construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Residents from the Vila Autodromo favela block Abelardo Bueno Avenue during a protest against construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
16 / 22
Residents from the Vila Autodromo favela chant slogans during a protest against construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Residents from the Vila Autodromo favela chant slogans during a protest against construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Residents from the Vila Autodromo favela chant slogans during a protest against construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
17 / 22
Luis Geraldo, 52, smokes a cigarette in his house where the co-owners have left and their part of the building demolished, at the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Luis Geraldo, 52, smokes a cigarette in his house where the co-owners have left and their part of the building demolished, at the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Luis Geraldo, 52, smokes a cigarette in his house where the co-owners have left and their part of the building demolished, at the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
18 / 22
Marcias Lemos, 57, walks by a pool in her house, with cranes and construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park seen in the background, at the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Marcias Lemos, 57, walks by a pool in her house, with cranes and construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park seen in the background, at the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Marcias Lemos, 57, walks by a pool in her house, with cranes and construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park seen in the background, at the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
19 / 22
A worker works on the demolition of a house, with cranes and construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park seen in the background, at the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A worker works on the demolition of a house, with cranes and construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park seen in the background, at the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A worker works on the demolition of a house, with cranes and construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park seen in the background, at the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
20 / 22
An aerial view of the Autodromo slum, as pictured from above, next to the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An aerial view of the Autodromo slum, as pictured from above, next to the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, June 27, 2014
An aerial view of the Autodromo slum, as pictured from above, next to the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
21 / 22
Fishermen are seen on a boat on the shore of the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Fishermen are seen on a boat on the shore of the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
Fishermen are seen on a boat on the shore of the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Texas officer topples teen girl

Texas officer topples teen girl

Next Slideshows

Texas officer topples teen girl

Texas officer topples teen girl

Hundreds of people rallied in McKinney, Texas, after a police officer, who has since resigned, threw a black teenage girl to the ground during a pool party.

Jun 09 2015
Bombing Yemen

Bombing Yemen

The effects of the Saudi-led bombing campaign.

Jun 09 2015
MERS outbreak in South Korea

MERS outbreak in South Korea

South Korea scrambles to contain the outbreak as public alarm grows.

Jun 09 2015
Watching Jack Warner

Watching Jack Warner

Since corruption charges were laid against nine current and former FIFA officials, all eyes have been on former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner.

Jun 09 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast