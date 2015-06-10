Squeezed out in Rio
A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela picks up her clothes in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. Residents have been threatened with eviction and required to move due to the...more
Resident of the Vila Autodromo Sebastiao Brito, who says he was hit by municipal guards during an attempted eviction last Wednesday, holds his grandson Saymon at home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Fisherman Fabricio, resident of the Vila Autodromo favela, rides on his boat in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Fishermen Edivaldo, resident of the Vila Autodromo favela, rests on a sofa at home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Workers of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park are seen next to the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A pair of boots of a fisherman are seen from the rooftop of a house in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela watches a soccer game from the rooftop of his house in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela walks in front of construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A boy is seen on a boat on the shore of the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Residents of the Vila Autodromo favela stand at their house which is next to the construction site for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela rides his bicycle in front of construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela smokes in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An aerial view of the Rio 2016 Olympic Park construction site (L) and the Vila Autodromo slum in Rio de Janeiro February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Workers watch from the construction of the Rio 2016 Olympic Park, during a protest against Olympic Park at the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A resident blocks the entrance of the Vila Autodromo favela during a protest against construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2015. The banner reads, "The mayor, mind, residents of Vila Autodromo are being forced to...more
Residents from the Vila Autodromo favela block Abelardo Bueno Avenue during a protest against construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Residents from the Vila Autodromo favela chant slogans during a protest against construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Luis Geraldo, 52, smokes a cigarette in his house where the co-owners have left and their part of the building demolished, at the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Marcias Lemos, 57, walks by a pool in her house, with cranes and construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park seen in the background, at the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A worker works on the demolition of a house, with cranes and construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park seen in the background, at the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the Autodromo slum, as pictured from above, next to the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fishermen are seen on a boat on the shore of the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
