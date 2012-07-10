Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 10, 2012 | 11:35am EDT

Srebrenica's dead

<p>A forensic expert of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP)works on trying to identify the remains of a victim of the Srebrenica massacre, at the ICMP centre near Tuzla July 9, 2012. Some 520 recently discovered Bosnian Muslim victims' remains from the Srebrenica massacre will be buried on July 11 at the Memorial center in Potocari. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic </p>

A forensic expert of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP)works on trying to identify the remains of a victim of the Srebrenica massacre, at the ICMP centre near Tuzla July 9, 2012. Some 520 recently discovered Bosnian Muslim...more

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A forensic expert of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP)works on trying to identify the remains of a victim of the Srebrenica massacre, at the ICMP centre near Tuzla July 9, 2012. Some 520 recently discovered Bosnian Muslim victims' remains from the Srebrenica massacre will be buried on July 11 at the Memorial center in Potocari. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
1 / 20
<p>A forensic expert of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) searches for the remains of a victim of the Srebrenica massacre, at the ICMP centre near Tuzla July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic </p>

A forensic expert of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) searches for the remains of a victim of the Srebrenica massacre, at the ICMP centre near Tuzla July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A forensic expert of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) searches for the remains of a victim of the Srebrenica massacre, at the ICMP centre near Tuzla July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
2 / 20
<p>A worker smokes during a break after digging graves ahead of a ceremony at a memorial centre for Srebrenica Massacre victims in Potocari July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A worker smokes during a break after digging graves ahead of a ceremony at a memorial centre for Srebrenica Massacre victims in Potocari July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A worker smokes during a break after digging graves ahead of a ceremony at a memorial centre for Srebrenica Massacre victims in Potocari July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
3 / 20
<p>Workers dig graves ahead of a ceremony at a memorial centre for Srebrenica Massacre victims in Potocari July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Workers dig graves ahead of a ceremony at a memorial centre for Srebrenica Massacre victims in Potocari July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Workers dig graves ahead of a ceremony at a memorial centre for Srebrenica Massacre victims in Potocari July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
4 / 20
<p>A worker carries a wooden frame while preparing graves for a ceremony at a memorial centre for Srebrenica Massacre victims in Potocari July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A worker carries a wooden frame while preparing graves for a ceremony at a memorial centre for Srebrenica Massacre victims in Potocari July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A worker carries a wooden frame while preparing graves for a ceremony at a memorial centre for Srebrenica Massacre victims in Potocari July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
5 / 20
<p>A Bosnian woman kisses one of the three trucks carrying 520 coffins of the newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian woman kisses one of the three trucks carrying 520 coffins of the newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A Bosnian woman kisses one of the three trucks carrying 520 coffins of the newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in front of the presidential building in Sarajevo July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
6 / 20
<p>A Bosnian man looks for the name of his relatives in one of the three trucks carrying 520 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre at Visoko morgue July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian man looks for the name of his relatives in one of the three trucks carrying 520 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre at Visoko morgue July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A Bosnian man looks for the name of his relatives in one of the three trucks carrying 520 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre at Visoko morgue July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
7 / 20
<p>Bosnian's watch trucks carrying 520 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Podlugovi, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnian's watch trucks carrying 520 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Podlugovi, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Bosnian's watch trucks carrying 520 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Podlugovi, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
8 / 20
<p>Bosnian women cry as trucks carrying 520 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre leave Visoko morgue July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnian women cry as trucks carrying 520 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre leave Visoko morgue July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Bosnian women cry as trucks carrying 520 coffins of newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre leave Visoko morgue July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
9 / 20
<p>A combination of pictures show a main street during the year 1997 (at top) and in 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre in Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff</p>

A combination of pictures show a main street during the year 1997 (at top) and in 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre in Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A combination of pictures show a main street during the year 1997 (at top) and in 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre in Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff

Close
10 / 20
<p>A combination of pictures show the scene of a hotel during the year 1997 (at top) and a business center in the year 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre in Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff</p>

A combination of pictures show the scene of a hotel during the year 1997 (at top) and a business center in the year 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre in Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A combination of pictures show the scene of a hotel during the year 1997 (at top) and a business center in the year 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre in Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff

Close
11 / 20
<p>A combination of pictures show a main street during the year 1997 (at top) and in 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre in Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff</p>

A combination of pictures show a main street during the year 1997 (at top) and in 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre in Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A combination of pictures show a main street during the year 1997 (at top) and in 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre in Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff

Close
12 / 20
<p>A combination of pictures show the site of the memorial center, in Potocari during the year 2002 (at top) and in 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre near Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff</p>

A combination of pictures show the site of the memorial center, in Potocari during the year 2002 (at top) and in 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre near Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A combination of pictures show the site of the memorial center, in Potocari during the year 2002 (at top) and in 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre near Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff

Close
13 / 20
<p>A combination of pictures show the scene of a cafe during the year 1997 (at top) and 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre in Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff</p>

A combination of pictures show the scene of a cafe during the year 1997 (at top) and 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre in Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A combination of pictures show the scene of a cafe during the year 1997 (at top) and 2012 (at bottom) after the Srebrenica massacre in Srebrenica. REUTERS/Staff

Close
14 / 20
<p>A Bosnian Muslim woman looks at papers with names of people who were killed near coffins prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian Muslim woman looks at papers with names of people who were killed near coffins prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A Bosnian Muslim woman looks at papers with names of people who were killed near coffins prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
15 / 20
<p>A Bosnian Muslim man prays near coffins prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian Muslim man prays near coffins prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A Bosnian Muslim man prays near coffins prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
16 / 20
<p>A Bosnian Muslim man cries near coffins prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian Muslim man cries near coffins prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A Bosnian Muslim man cries near coffins prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
17 / 20
<p>A Bosnian Muslim woman cries near coffins prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian Muslim woman cries near coffins prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A Bosnian Muslim woman cries near coffins prepared for a mass burial at the Memorial Center in Potocari, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
18 / 20
<p>Bosnian Muslims walk during twilight through Memorial Center in Potocari where there will be a mass burial, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnian Muslims walk during twilight through Memorial Center in Potocari where there will be a mass burial, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Bosnian Muslims walk during twilight through Memorial Center in Potocari where there will be a mass burial, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
19 / 20
<p>A Bosnian Muslim woman walks during twilight through Memorial Center in Potocari where there will be a mass burial, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A Bosnian Muslim woman walks during twilight through Memorial Center in Potocari where there will be a mass burial, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A Bosnian Muslim woman walks during twilight through Memorial Center in Potocari where there will be a mass burial, near Srebrenica July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
South Sudan: One year later

South Sudan: One year later

Next Slideshows

South Sudan: One year later

South Sudan: One year later

The world's newest country is now one year old.

Jul 09 2012
Flash floods sweep Russia

Flash floods sweep Russia

A national day of mourning was declared as over a hundred people were killed in flash flooding in southern Russia.

Jul 09 2012
Crisis in Syria

Crisis in Syria

The bloodshed on the streets of Syria.

Jul 09 2012
Hugo Chavez's cancer battle

Hugo Chavez's cancer battle

A look at the Venezuelan president's year-long battle with cancer and his health since a malignant, baseball-sized tumor had been removed from his pelvis.

Jul 09 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast