Srebrenica's dead

A forensic expert of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP)works on trying to identify the remains of a victim of the Srebrenica massacre, at the ICMP centre near Tuzla July 9, 2012. Some 520 recently discovered Bosnian Muslim victims' remains from the Srebrenica massacre will be buried on July 11 at the Memorial center in Potocari. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic