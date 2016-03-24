Srebrenica's haunting legacy

People walk through a forest near the village of Liplje, about 150 km (93 miles) from the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 8, 2015. Several thousand people started a 85 km (53 mile) march from Nezuk to Srebrenica called the "March of...more

People walk through a forest near the village of Liplje, about 150 km (93 miles) from the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 8, 2015. Several thousand people started a 85 km (53 mile) march from Nezuk to Srebrenica called the "March of Peace", to retrace the route in reverse taken by Bosnian Muslims who fled Serb forces who slaughtered 8,000 of their Muslim kin in 1995. The participants in the march consisted of survivors of the Srebrenica massacre as well as people from all parts of Bosnia and countries around the world. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

