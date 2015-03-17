Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 17, 2015 | 4:02pm EDT

St. Patrick's Day

A man dressed as a Leprechaun reads a newspaper during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man dressed as a Leprechaun reads a newspaper during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A man dressed as a Leprechaun reads a newspaper during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
1 / 20
A man wears a sweater covered in Irish themed pins as he stands with thousands of spectators to watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man wears a sweater covered in Irish themed pins as he stands with thousands of spectators to watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A man wears a sweater covered in Irish themed pins as he stands with thousands of spectators to watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 20
The New York City Police Emerald Society pipe and Drum Corps marches in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The New York City Police Emerald Society pipe and Drum Corps marches in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
The New York City Police Emerald Society pipe and Drum Corps marches in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 20
Children from the Irish Dancing and Music Association of North America perform as they march in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Children from the Irish Dancing and Music Association of North America perform as they march in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Children from the Irish Dancing and Music Association of North America perform as they march in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 20
Spectators cheer as they watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade march up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Spectators cheer as they watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade march up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Spectators cheer as they watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade march up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 20
A boy with shamrocks painted on his face watches the St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A boy with shamrocks painted on his face watches the St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A boy with shamrocks painted on his face watches the St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
6 / 20
Children from the Irish Dancing and Music Association of North America perform as they march in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Children from the Irish Dancing and Music Association of North America perform as they march in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Children from the Irish Dancing and Music Association of North America perform as they march in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 20
The water in the fountain on the South Lawn of the White House flows green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The water in the fountain on the South Lawn of the White House flows green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
The water in the fountain on the South Lawn of the White House flows green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 20
President Obama and Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny button their jackets as they depart for a luncheon at the U.S. Capitol after their meeting in the Oval Office as part of a St. Patrick's Day visit at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama and Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny button their jackets as they depart for a luncheon at the U.S. Capitol after their meeting in the Oval Office as part of a St. Patrick's Day visit at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
President Obama and Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny button their jackets as they depart for a luncheon at the U.S. Capitol after their meeting in the Oval Office as part of a St. Patrick's Day visit at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 20
Noel Ryan of New York City wears traditional Irish clothing as he stands on 5th Avenue before marching in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Noel Ryan of New York City wears traditional Irish clothing as he stands on 5th Avenue before marching in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Noel Ryan of New York City wears traditional Irish clothing as he stands on 5th Avenue before marching in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 20
Prince William drinks a pint of Guinness as he stands with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/pool

Prince William drinks a pint of Guinness as he stands with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/pool

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Prince William drinks a pint of Guinness as he stands with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, during a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/pool
Close
11 / 20
Protestors demonstrate advocating for the inclusion of gay marchers in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade as parade marchers make their way up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Protestors demonstrate advocating for the inclusion of gay marchers in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade as parade marchers make their way up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Protestors demonstrate advocating for the inclusion of gay marchers in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade as parade marchers make their way up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 20
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York, waves to spectators as he marches as the Grand Marshall of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York, waves to spectators as he marches as the Grand Marshall of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York, waves to spectators as he marches as the Grand Marshall of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 20
Carl McCormack from Scotland wears a St. Patrick's Day costume as he stands with thousands of spectators to watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Carl McCormack from Scotland wears a St. Patrick's Day costume as he stands with thousands of spectators to watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Carl McCormack from Scotland wears a St. Patrick's Day costume as he stands with thousands of spectators to watch the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 20
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), smiles as she meets with members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards during her visit to a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), smiles as she meets with members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards during her visit to a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), smiles as she meets with members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards during her visit to a St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, southern England. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 20
Revelers embrace as they attend the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade along 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Revelers embrace as they attend the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade along 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Revelers embrace as they attend the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade along 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 20
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York winks to spectators as he marches as the Grand Marshall of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York winks to spectators as he marches as the Grand Marshall of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York winks to spectators as he marches as the Grand Marshall of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 20
An NYPD officer carries his son on his shoulders as he walks along the side of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade on 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An NYPD officer carries his son on his shoulders as he walks along the side of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade on 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
An NYPD officer carries his son on his shoulders as he walks along the side of the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade on 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
18 / 20
A man with his face painted in the colors of the Irish National flag poses for a picture during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man with his face painted in the colors of the Irish National flag poses for a picture during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A man with his face painted in the colors of the Irish National flag poses for a picture during St Patrick's Day festivities in the city of Londonderry. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
19 / 20
A bagpiper marches in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A bagpiper marches in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A bagpiper marches in the 254th New York City St. Patrick's Day parade up 5th Avenue in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Power struggle for Libya

Power struggle for Libya

Next Slideshows

Power struggle for Libya

Power struggle for Libya

Factions fight for control of a splintered Libya.

Mar 17 2015
Church bombings in Pakistan

Church bombings in Pakistan

The Christian community mourns members killed by suicide bombings outside two churches in Lahore.

Mar 17 2015
Venezuela's anti-U.S. graffiti

Venezuela's anti-U.S. graffiti

Socialist President Nicolas Maduro has framed recent U.S. sanctions on seven Venezuelan officials as a bid to topple him.

Mar 17 2015
Myanmar's China-backed rebels

Myanmar's China-backed rebels

Myanmar government forces have been battling rebels on the border with China since last month and China has urged Myanmar to "lower the temperature".

Mar 17 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast