Pictures | Thu Mar 17, 2016 | 2:50pm EDT

St. Patrick's Day

Caoimhe Cooburn-Gray poses for a picture on St. Patrick's day in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Paddy Cusack enjoys a pint of Guinness during St Patrick's Day at Cheltenham Festival. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Performers ride a float in the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
People climb onto statues to watch the parade in Dublin, Ireland. March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Participants practice their Irish dancing routine before the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
People enjoy the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Racegoers kiss as they pose for photographers at Cheltenham. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
The fountain is dyed green in honor of St. Patrick's Day at the White House in Washington March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A woman attempts to burst a bubble at the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio marches along the Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York March 17, 2016. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ended his two-year boycott of the annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Thursday, joining in the world's largest celebration of Irish heritage after organizers opened the event up to all openly LGBT marchers. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A performer rides a float during the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A fan dresses up for St. Patrick's Day at Cheltenham Festival. REUTERS/Paul Childs/Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A woman takes a photo during the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
People watch the St. Patrick's day parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
People watch the parade in Dublin, Ireland March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
